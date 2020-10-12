French-based audio company Devialet is set to release its first ever pair of true wireless earbuds named Gemini for $499.

Along with the standard Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), the new Gemini earbuds are also protected by three new patents: Pressure Balance Architecture, Internal Delay Compensation, and Ear Active Matching.

According to Devialet, the Ear Active Matching technology automatically tunes the signal of the music to the shape of an individual’s inner ear to ensure an immersive listening experience.

The Internal Delay Compensation offsets the internal delay generated by a noise cancellation loop. The result is a significant gain in noise cancellation, especially at higher frequencies.

And the Pressure Balance Architecture is an “acoustic architecture” of cascading decompression chambers that ensure ideal inner pressure.

Each chamber is coated with custom acoustic mesh that proactively stops external noise from entering the system, ensuring effective Active Noise Cancellation.

The earbuds should offer 24 hours of untethered playtime, with just upwards of 8 hours (or 6 hours with ANC activated) in every charge. It also has Qi charging support, a USB-C charger, IPX4 water-resistance and Qualcomm aptX support.

It is the first time Devialet has made a foray into the true wireless, noise cancelling earbud market, with the company most known for wireless speakers and car audio.

The earbuds are available for pre-order for $499 in Australia via the Devialet website. There is no word on if any Aussie retailers will stock the product.