Dirac & Bowers & Wilkins System To Feature In Polestar 3

Dirac and Polestar have expanded collaborations in an effort to elevate the audio performance for the new Polestar 3, by introducing a new Bowers & Wilkins (B&W) audio system through Dirac’s Opteo Professional audio optimisation platform.

Incorporating a 1,610-watt B&W surround sound audio system specially designed for the Polestar 3, it includes 25 high-performance speakers, 3D Surround Sound, and Dolby Atmos, along with the brand’s Tweeter-on-Top and Continuum Cone drivers.

Each front seat headrest has been fitted with two tuned 40mm full-range speakers, and allow the driver to receive targeted navigation instructions, and answer calls without interrupting the listening experience of passengers.

See below a breakdown of the speakers:

5 x 25mm Nautilus Double Dome tweeters

7 x 80mm Continuum midrange speakers

4 x 170mm Woofers

8 x 40mm Fullrange speakers

1x 250mm Subwoofer

See below the sound modes:

Studio

Individual Stage

Concert Hall

Multiband Equalizer

See below the sound processing:

Dolby Atmos

QuantumLogic Immersion

Dirac Unison

Vehicle Noise Compensation Technology

Virtual Venues Live

In the environment of a car, speakers can’t always be positioned correctly, causing them to interfere with each other, cause distortion, and reduce audio clarity.

By featuring the multiple-input/multiple-output (MIMO) mixed-phase impulse response correction technology within the Dirac Opteo Profession solution, and now combined with B&Ws Surround Sound speaker system, all speakers in the car can work together and correct impulse responses.

Dirac’s Opteo was designed to remove car cabin from sound equation by minimising unwanted effects of the environment. Loudspeaker response for maximum fidelity and bass performance are also optimised.

Head of Connected Car at Polestar, Roger Hjelm said, “With Polestar 3, we wanted to deliver a high-end audio experience that allows passengers to feel the depth and breadth of the soundstage, experiencing every subtlety, no matter where they’re sitting in the car…To accomplish our goal, we collaborated with Bowers & Wilkins to provide class-leading in-car audio, then relied on Dirac to ensure the speakers sound their best. Our collaboration with Dirac, a fellow Swedish innovator, helped us ensure that our customers experience the market’s best automotive sound system.”

Dirac General Manager of Automotive Audio, Lars Carlsson said, “Dirac is leading the world in automobile audio optimization, pioneering technologies that push the boundaries of automotive sound…As modern vehicles become increasingly complex, automakers like Polestar continue to rely on Dirac to help achieve their signature sound. Our Dirac Opteo Professional solution digitally optimizes speaker performance and ensures the perfect listening experience in any vehicle.”

The Polestar 3 will have two versions available in Australia, the Long Range Dual Motor, priced from $132,900 AUD, and the Long Range Dual Motor with Performance Pack, pricing starting from $141,900 AUD.