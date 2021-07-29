Disney+ Comes To Telstra TV

News, Telstra by Jake Nelson Share
X

Telstra TV customers now have access to Disney+ through their streaming boxes.

Starting this week, customers across first, second and third-generation Telstra TV devices will be able to access Disney+ with a subscription, including content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star.

The announcement is a win for Telstra TV, and will give its customers access to a broad swathe of new content, according to Nathan Gumley, Home and Entertainment Executive, Telstra.

“The addition of Disney+ and their wonderful content library will be welcome news for new and existing Telstra TV customers who have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the streaming home of some of the most recognisable, beloved, and highly anticipated titles in film and TV,” he said.

The addition of Disney+ means more than 40 apps are now available on Telstra’s Roku-powered streaming box, which the telco sells for $216 outright or $9 per month over 24 months when attached to eligible Telstra mobile or home internet plans.

en us WD Black Banners Portfolio 728x90 Disney+ Comes To Telstra TV
728x90 Disney+ Comes To Telstra TV
LB 728x90 Disney+ Comes To Telstra TV
PAN1992 MWO Banners LB 728x90px V2 Disney+ Comes To Telstra TV
728x90 7 Disney+ Comes To Telstra TV
SmartHouse Yoga Slim Carbon 728 x 90 Disney+ Comes To Telstra TV
One Clear Cable 728x90 Disney+ Comes To Telstra TV
The Over ear Headphones 728x90 Disney+ Comes To Telstra TV
Sony 290ES 728x90 1 Disney+ Comes To Telstra TV
728x90 5 Disney+ Comes To Telstra TV
Previous Post

Uniden Launches Two AI-Powered Dashcams

Motorola Rolls Out New Edge 20 Range

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Cool Acer Monitor With TV Built In
in 'Archive'
LG To Sell 65-Inch Rollable OLED TV 2019
in 'News'
Intel Launch 10th Gen Chips To Fend Off AMD
in 'News'