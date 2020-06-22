The popular streaming service Disney+ appears to have pulled its free trials in Australia and all its other markets.

Disney+ has not formally announced this removal. A Disney+ spokesperson told The Verge: “We continue to test and evaluate different marketing, offers, and promotions to grow Disney+. The service was set at an attractive price-to-value proposition that we believe delivers a compelling entertainment offering on its own.”

Some have speculated that Disney may have pulled the free trial ahead of the original Broadway production ‘Hamilton’ being released on 3rd July.

In July Disney+ is also launching ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules’, ‘Ice Age: Collision Course’, ‘Muppets Now’, and ‘The Mighty Ducks’.

Now, Australian viewers can only sign up for a minimum of a month (at $8.99) or for an annual subscription of $89.99 per year. Just a week ago new customers could sign up for a free seven-day trial.

In Australia, a Disney+ subscription allows you to stream on up to four devices simultaneously in 4K UHD.

As of end-March 2020, Disney+ had attracted 2 million viewers in Australia and over 50 million subscribers worldwide. The service is also available in the US, the UK, India, Germany, Italy, and Spain, among other markets.