DJI Enters Home Robotics with ROMO Robot Vacuum Featuring 25,000Pa Suction

Drone giant DJI has entered the home cleaning market, launching its first robot vacuum range, the DJI ROMO series.

Known for its consumer and professional drones, DJI is bringing its mapping, vision and navigation expertise indoors with a robot vacuum that boasts some of the most advanced sensing hardware seen in the category.

The ROMO, launching first in South Korea and China, uses dual fisheye cameras and dual solid-state LiDAR sensors to achieve millimetre-level obstacle detection, allowing it to avoid objects as small as 2mm.

The flagship ROMO P model features transparent panels on both the robot and its base station, showing off its internal components in a design that leans heavily into DJI’s engineering aesthetic.

On the cleaning front, ROMO delivers up to 25,000Pa of suction with 20 litres per second of airflow, putting it among the most powerful robot vacuums announced to date.

Twin high-torque roller brushes are designed to reduce hair tangling, while the robot automatically slows its brushes when it detects loose debris like cat litter to avoid scattering mess.

A 164ml onboard water tank supports mopping and the docking station handles washing and drying the mop pads.

DJI claims the base station can deliver up to 200 days of maintenance-free operation due to its self-cleaning system and large waste handling capacity.

ROMO also features extendable side arms to reach into corners, under cabinets and around furniture legs, while DJI’s mapping technology dynamically adjusts cleaning paths in real time.

The robot supports 55W fast charging, reaching a full charge in about 2.5 hours. It’s controlled through the DJI Home app with a range of custom cleaning modes and privacy features.

For now, DJI has only confirmed availability in parts of Asia, with no word yet on Australian pricing or launch timing.