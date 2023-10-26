DJI Launches New Osmo Pocket 3 Miniature Camera

DJI has announced a new mini 4K camera, the Osmo Pocket 3, three years following the launch of the Osmo Pocket 2, with a range of improvements.

It’s equipped with a larger 1-inch CMOS sensor, 4K/120fps video support (Slow Motion mode), a 2-inch rotatable touchscreen, and the ability to switch between horizontal and vertical shooting easily and quickly.

A three axis mechanical gimbal keep the shooting stable, and the image processing has been enhanced, so the device fine-tunes exposure for different skin tones.

The Osmo Pocket 3 supports 10bit D Log M and 10bit HLG colour modes, for a richer, better dynamic range, full-pixel fast focusing, and ActiveTrack 6.0 for modes such as Face Auto-Detect and Dynamic Framing.

10bit D Log M allows the user to explore up to one billion colours and rich detail in every shot, while 10bit HLG HDR recording provides a higher dynamic range for visuals on HDR-enabled equipment.

There is also a built in three mic array for reducing wind noise and supplying omnidirectional stereo sound.

DJI Mic 2 compatibility enables dual person recording for vlogs, interviews, and live streams. Glamour Effects 2.0 adds personalisation options, while the automatic axis locks the gimbal in storage position.

Fast charging allows the Pocket 3 to charge up to 80% in 16 minutes, and a full charge of its 1300mAh battery should allow for 116 minutes of 4K/60fps footage.

The Osmo Pocket 3 camera supplies multiple creative modes including SpinShot (for smooth 180s), Motionlapse, Digital Zoom up to 4x, and Panorama.

The LightCut app provides one-tap edits using AI to create sharable videos, with templates for vlogs, family gatherings and more.

The camera is versatile and can adapt to any scenario, including live streaming in high definition, or functioning as a webcam for online video chats.

The built in timecode function streamlines post-production, and ensures footage syncs between different cameras for editing and storytelling.

DJI has also announced a range of optional accessories alongside the Osmo Pocket 3, including filters, a battery handle, a tripod, and an ultra-wide lens.

See below the full list of optional accessories:

Osmo Pocket 3 Black Mist Filter

Osmo Pocket 3 Wide-Angle Lens

Osmo Mini Tripod

Osmo Pocket 3 Battery Handle

DJI Mic 2 Transmitter

Osmo Pocket 3 Magnetic ND Filters Set

Osmo Pocket 3 Expansion Adapter

Osmo Pocket 3 Carrying Bag

DJI Care Refresh is a comprehensive protection plan for DJI products, that is now available for Osmo Pocket 3.

Accidental damage is covered by the replacement service, and includes natural wear, collisions, and water damage.

For a small additional charge, the damaged product can be replaced if an accident occurs.

DJI Care Refresh (1-Year Plan) includes up to 2 replacements in 1 year. DJI Care Refresh (2-Year Plan) includes up to 4 replacements in 2 years.

Other services include an official warranty, international warranty service and free shipping.

The Osmo Pocket 3 camera is available now for order from store.dji.com/au and authorised retail partners. Shipping begins today.

The Osmo Pocket 3 retails for $849.00 AUD, and includes:

Osmo Pocket 3

Type-C to Type-C PD Cable

Osmo Pocket 3 Protective Cover

DJI Wrist Strap

Osmo Pocket 3 Handle With ¼ inch Thread.

The Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo retails for $1,129.00 AUD, and includes: