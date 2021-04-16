DJI Releases Its Game Changing Air 2S Drone

The  DJI Mavic Air 2 was a compact drone with inferior picture quality, while the Mavic 2 Pro had the image quality but was a little chunky. The Air 2S offers the best of both worlds, a small, lightweight drone with excellent image quality.

The 20MP 1-inch sensor is at the centre of the improved picture quallity, with 4K video captured at an impressive 60 frame per second. If you want to slightly sacrifice video quality, you can drop to 1080p at 120 frame per second, or ramp it up to a pristine 5.4K/30fps.

dji drone 360x202 DJI Releases Its Game Changing Air 2S Drone

The standard drone kit will set you back AUS$1,699, and if you really wanna get serious about your in-air photography, the Air 2S Fly More Bundle includes four ND filters, which allows wide-aperture lenses to shoot in bright light without the risk of overexposure – perfect for shallow depth of field. The Fly More Bundle cost AUS$2,099.

Watch the drone in action, below.

