DJI Releases Cut-Price Mavic 3 Classic Camera Drone

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

DJI has released its Mavic 3 Classic, a more affordable version of its Mavic 3 that ditches the telephoto lens and trims hundreds off the price.

Mavic 3 Classic features the same 4/3 CMOS 20-megapixel camera, 46-minute maximum flight time, and O3+ transmission system as the original Mavic 3 drone, without an additional telephoto lens.

The camera captures up to 5.1K/50 fps, 4K/60 fps and 1080p/60fps using H.264 and H.265 encoders, plus slo-mo action at 4K/120fps and 1080p/200fps.

Its 24mm equivalent focal length lens opens to an adjustable aperture spanning f/2.8 to f/11 for 12.8 stops of native dynamic range.

dji mavic DJI Releases Cut Price Mavic 3 Classic Camera Drone

Mavic 3 Classic is compatible with existing DJI RC Pro, DJI RC, and DJI RC-N1 and is available as a standalone drone for those simply wishing to upgrade to the Mavic 3 without doubling up on all the peripherals.

“The Mavic 3 series has always set the standard for what a drone can do,” said Ferdinand Wolf, Creative Director at DJI.

dji mavic 3 classic 2 DJI Releases Cut Price Mavic 3 Classic Camera Drone

“Now, DJI is moving forward to give more creators access to the photographic excellence and operational reliability that are the hallmarks of the Mavic 3 Series.

“With the launch of Mavic 3 Classic, we hope to see even more creators putting our top-of-the-line tools to work and pushing their creativity past their old limits.”

The DJI Mavic 3 Classic (Drone Only) is available now for A$2,299.

A version with the charger and the DJI RC-N1 remote controller costs A$2,399, while a slightly upgraded DJI RC remote controller bundle will cost A$2,599.

4Square clarity ad 1 DJI Releases Cut Price Mavic 3 Classic Camera Drone
728 x 90 DJI Releases Cut Price Mavic 3 Classic Camera Drone
728 x 90 DJI Releases Cut Price Mavic 3 Classic Camera Drone
Channel News Ad Laser 35th 720x90 DJI Releases Cut Price Mavic 3 Classic Camera Drone
Leaderboard 728x90 DJI Releases Cut Price Mavic 3 Classic Camera Drone
ARL0650 Halloween Promo 2022 Banner 728x90px scaled DJI Releases Cut Price Mavic 3 Classic Camera Drone
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 DJI Releases Cut Price Mavic 3 Classic Camera Drone
728x90 DJI Releases Cut Price Mavic 3 Classic Camera Drone
728x90 1 DJI Releases Cut Price Mavic 3 Classic Camera Drone
LG016 Corporate 4square Media LG ToneFree FP9 LB 728x90 DJI Releases Cut Price Mavic 3 Classic Camera Drone
Previous Post

Arlo Launches New Pro 2K Camera

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Telstra Offer Bonus Google Home Mini With Android Phone Purchase
Panasonic Launch LUMIX G95 For YouTubers
Razer Rolls Out Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming Headset