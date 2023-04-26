DJI Set Soar With Triple-Camera Mavic 3 Pro Drone

DJI have announced their new Mavic 3 Pro, an evolution on the Mavic 3, with a better telephoto camera and a new mid-range zoom cam. It’s also the first drone with a triple camera system.

The main sensor is the same 20MP Four Thirds 24mm Hasselblad camera with a variable f/2.8-11 aperture as the Mavic 3. It’s capable of ProRes video 5.1k (5120×2700px) up to 50fps, as well as DCI 4K (4096x2160px) and regular 4K (3840x2160px) up to 120fps in 10-bit D-Log.

The primary sensor brings 12.8 stops of dynamic range and Hasselblad’s Natural Color Solution colour science, which they say will deliver accurate colours

There’s also a new 48MP 1/1.3″ 70mm f/2.8 3x midrange telephoto camera with 4K video up to 60fps, and 10-bit D-Log.

The third cam is a 12MP 1/2″ 7x 166mm f/3.4 telephoto with support for 4K up to 60fps. This is also capable of 10-bit video capture in Apple ProRes, or 8-bit H.264/H.265.

The triple camera system is mounted on a 3-axis mechanical gimbal stabilising tilt, roll, and pan. It also features omnidirectional sensors for obstacle avoidance from every angle, and will remain airborne for up to 43 minutes

“At DJI we are constantly evolving our products to help capture fascinating scenery and explore visual storytelling through both video and stills,” says Ferdinand Wolf, Creative Director at DJI. “The Mavic 3 Pro’s triple camera combination gives users the ability to switch between shot composition with just one tap, allowing content creators a wider variety of shots in less time than ever before. We can’t wait to see the end result of how people use the drone to alter the viewers’ perception of space and distance.”