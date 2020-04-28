Drone maker DJI is now taking pre-order for its new Mavic Air 2 drone via its online store, and will start shipping the product to customers on the 15th May. The flagship Mavic Air 2 can shoot in 4K, has a compact folding design and is easy to fly.

“Our goal was to create a drone that offered the best overall experience possible to even the most novice pilot,” DJI President Roger Luo said. “We hope our drones can help boost creativity and become a fun yet educational experience that can be enjoyed, even at this unprecedented moment in history.”

The standard Mavic Air 2 package costs $1,499 and includes the Mavic Air 2 drone, one battery, a remote controller and all required wires and cables. The $1,899 ‘Fly More Combo’ includes all items in the aforementioned package as well as a shoulder bag, ND filters, a charging hub, and two extra batteries.

The Mavic Air 2 is the first in the series that can shoot 4K video at 60 fps and 120 Mbps. It can also record in HDR video, 4x slow motion in 1080p at 120 fps and 8x slow motion in 1080p at 240 fps. The drone’s mechanical three-axis gimbal helps reduce camera shake for more stable footage.

The Hyperlapse mode can be shot in 8K, in one of four flight modes: Free movement, Circle, CourseLock and WayPoints.

In terms of photos, the Mavic Air 2 can take both 12MP and 48MP HDR photos. It also has a hyperlight mode for low-light conditions, taking multiple photos and merging them together for a clearer image with less noise.

The camera can automatically recognise one of five scene categories – they are, sunsets, blue skies, grass, snow and trees – and optimises camera settings accordingly.

This drone model is highly portable, weighing just 570g. It features updated motors, new electronic speed controllers and an aerodynamic design, with the battery allowing for up to 34 minutes of flight time.

DJI’s own OcuSync 2.0 technology can deliver a steady HD video feed from the drone up to 10km away.

To make flying for new drone pilots easier, DJI has added obstacle sensors that warn pilots, as well as sensors to assist with landings in difficult conditions.

The Mavic Air 2 also has three built-in advanced tracking features to take some of the pressure off flying: ActiveTrack 3.0 allows you to select a subject for the drone to automatically follow, with industry-leading mapping technology and new flight path algorithms that take into account obstacle avoidance; Point of Interest 3.0 sets an automated flight path around a specific subject; and Spotlight 2.0, which locks a subject in the frame but gives the user operation of the drone’s movement.