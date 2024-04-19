DJI Unveils First-Ever Portable Power Stations

Civilian drone manufacturer DJI has introduced its first-ever portable power stations – the Power 1000 and Power 500.

Both devices can be fully charged in 70 minutes – or up to 80 per cent from scratch in 50 minutes.

The DJI Power 1000 has a battery capacity of 1024 Wh and weighs 13kg. The smaller DJI Power 500 has a battery capacity of 512 Wh and weighs 7.3kg. The former can provide a maximum power output of 2200W, while the latter’s power output capacity is 1000W.

“Whether consumer, professional, enterprise or agricultural, DJI has a long history in battery research and development. We hope that the DJI Power series can further improve the outdoor experience by eliminating power consumption anxiety and, in the home, by being on hand as a home backup to tackle power outage issues,” said Christina Zhang, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy at DJI.

These power stations can fast charge DJI drone batteries and also meet the power demands of some household appliances.

For perspective, a fully charged Power 1000 can, for example, power a microwave oven for 1.3 hours, a lamp for 92 hours, and a laptop nine times over.

The Power 500 meanwhile can recharge a digital camera 28 times over, a car refrigerator for around 9.7 hours and a drone battery six times over.

There are independently-sold charging cables that DJI drone users can fast charge selected DJI drone batteries with the DJI Power SDC super-fast charge function. Those batteries can be recharged from 10 per cent to 95 per cent in 30 minutes.

With the help of three drone batteries, a DJI Power portable power station can support a full day of flight and content capture.

The power stations can be recharged by various means including electric and solar means. The Power 1000 supports both 1200W Fast Recharge Mode and 600W Standard Recharge Mode from a power socket, while the Power 500 supports both 540W Fast Recharge Mode and 270W Standard Recharge Mode from a power socket.

As for its solar recharge option, the power station connects to solar panels through the DJI Power Solar Panel Adapter Module (MPPT). An algorithm supports real-time monitoring of the voltage generated and allows the solar panels to recharge the Power 1000/500 efficiently.

The power stations can be recharged from the car too. With the DJI Power Car Power Outlet to SDC Power Cable (12V/24V), they can be used to fully recharge the DJI Power 1000/500.

The Power 1000 has two 140W USB-C output ports, with a total power output of up to 280W. The Power 500 has two 100W USB-C two-way ports for a total input power of 200W, and can charge it in approximately three hours.

In Australia, both the DJI Power 1000 and Power 500 are now available to order from the online DJI and authorised retail partners. The DJI Power 1000 retails for A$1,369 and the DJI Power 500 retails for A$729.