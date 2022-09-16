DJI’s New Osmo Camera Captures All The Action

DJI has addressed all the shortcomings of its previous generation Osmo Action cameras with the impressive new Action 3.

The main bugbears from previous generations was the 22GB of internal storage, with no option to add more, and the non-swappable battery.

The Osmo Action 3 features DJI’s ‘Extreme Battery’, a 1770mAh battery that allows up to 160 minutes of recording at temperatures as low as twenty below Celsius. It charges from zero to 80 per cent in under 20 minutes, being the first action market on the market to support native fast-charging.

Thankfully, the Action 3 allows microSD of up to 256GB, effectively boosting the amount of footage it can store by more than 11X.

It also provides native support for vertical shooting, a must in the age of TikTok and Instagram.

Its 1/1.7-inch imaging system shoots in 4K/120fps, provides a 155 degree super-wide field of view, and fixes the overheating issue rampant in action cameras with its improved heat management system. The Action 3 can also be used at depths of up to 16 metres without requiring additional housing – which was an issue in the previous model.

The stabilisation has also been vastly improved upon, offering three distinct electronic image stabilisation options.

RockSteady 3.0 is designed for the likes of bike riding or running. It effectively eliminates camera shake in all directions, and works up to 4K/120fps.

HorizonSteady helps to eliminate camera shake in all directions, while keeping footage horizontally level, even through heavy bumps and 360° rotations.

HorizonBalancing corrects the tilt horizontally within ±45° and supports recording stable 4K/60fps videos, the middle ground between the aforementioned two modes, and designed for a more dynamic environment, such as skiing.

“Ever since we released the original Osmo Action in 2019, we have been continuously inspired by the stunning footage captured with it,” said Paul Pan, Senior Product Line Manager at DJI.

“As our users keep pushing further, moving faster, and diving deeper, our mission is to provide a device built to keep up with them. Every new feature made Osmo Action 3 the most reliable, tough, and easy-to-use action camera. We can’t wait to see what our users create when they push their limits with Osmo Action 3.”

The Osmo Action 3 is out from today, and available in two combo packs.

The Osmo Action 3 Standard Combo retails for A$519 and includes Osmo Action 3, one Osmo Action 3 Extreme Battery, the Osmo Action 3 Horizontal-Vertical Protective Frame, the Osmo Action 3 Quick-Release Adapter Mount, and the Osmo Flat Adhesive Base.

The Osmo Action 3 Adventure Combo retails for A$719 and includes Osmo Action 3, three Osmo Action 3 Extreme Batteries, the Osmo Action 3 Horizontal-Vertical Protective Frame, two Osmo Action 3 Quick-Release Adapter Mounts, one Osmo Flat Adhesive Base, and the Osmo Action 3 Multifunctional Battery Case.