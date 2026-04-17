DJI’s New Osmo Pocket 4 Is Perfect For Content Creators

News by April Ossington Share
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DJI has introduced the Osmo Pocket 4, refining its compact camera with a stronger focus on image quality and usability for content creators. The biggest change is a new 1-inch sensor, enabling 4K recording at up to 240 frames per second, along with 14 stops of dynamic range and 10-bit D-Log for more control in editing.

Low-light performance has been improved through a wider f/2.0 aperture, helping produce cleaner night footage and more balanced detail in bright and dark areas. A dedicated zoom control allows quick switching between 1x and 2x, with digital zoom extending further when needed.

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Tracking features have been expanded, with ActiveTrack 7.0 offering more reliable subject following, supported by new modes such as Dynamic Framing and gesture-based controls for hands-free shooting. Stabilisation remains a core feature, now paired with a redesigned interface that includes a rotating screen to start recording and a new joystick for finer adjustments.

The camera includes 107GB of internal storage with fast transfer speeds, reducing reliance on external cards. Battery life reaches up to 240 minutes for Full HD recording, with rapid charging taking the unit to 80 per cent in around 18 minutes.

Pricing starts at A$749 for the Essential Combo and A$959 for the Creator Combo, with availability beginning April 22.

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