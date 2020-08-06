Does size matter, when it comes to tablets it appears so because the all new Samsung Galaxy 5G Tab S7 which now comes with the option of an 11-inch Super AMOLED display or the with S7+ a 12.4-inch is a significant improvement.

The most noticeable difference is that everything is a tad bigger than the standard 10″ tablet, but it’s the all mew AMOLED display that leaves a lasting impression. It’s bright and because it has a refresh rate up to 120Hz everything is sharper and clearer.

Sound has also been improved with new quad speakers that support AKG and Dolby Atmos, but if you want really great sound you have got to try the new Samsung Galaxy Buds announced alongside the new Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.

The display is so good that watching movies and gaming is significantly improved and when we deliver our first review shortly, we will tell you why.

It comes in 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage options. It’s also the first tablet to have 5G compatibility. For Creatives the Australian app Canva is on board along with some exclusive design templates.

Performance is enhanced via the introduction of a 7nm 64-bit octa-core processor which combined with the 8,000mAH battery with 45W fast charge capability appears to manage battery life better than previous Samsung tablets.

One big improvement is the S Pen which operates similar to the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20, simple flicks up and down move pages. You can also easily cut and paste or highlight text.

The rear dual cameras include a 13MP main and 5MP ultra-wide lens, there is also an 8MP selfie camera.

“With the Tab S7, we’re able to offer people Australia’s the first5G enabled tablet, bringing a new level of connectivity and possibility to the category,” Garry McGregor, Vice President Mobile Division Samsung Australia, said.

“We know our customers value the S Pen and all it allows them to do. For Tab S7, we have enhanced the S Pen, improving latency and intuition.”

“The Tab S7 will provide PC-level power with tablet portability; our DeX software enables Tab S7 to become the ultimate remote working tool, keeping people connected and productive no matter where the office is that day.”

The Galaxy Tab S7 starts at $1,149 for the 6GB RAM/128GB wi-fi version. The 4G version starts at $1,349. The Galaxy Tab S7+ starts at $1,549 for the 6GB RAM/128GB wi-fi version. The 4G version starts at $1,749.

