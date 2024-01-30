Does The Samsung Galaxy S24 Battery Hold Up?

The latest phone to go through rigorous testing is the Samsung Galaxy S24, which is packed with a 4,000mAh battery.

When this battery was tested, it was found to provide 12.07 hours of active use, pushing it ahead of its predecessor.

The smartphone resulted in a 23.26 hour talk time endurance, less than the Galaxy S23 and S23 FE, and revealed a 9.46 hour runtime, slightly topping last year’s model.

Video playback endurance lasted a total of 17.46 hours, which is almost 4 hours longer than the Galaxy S23, and surpasses the S23 FE and Google’s Pixel 8. Gaming endurance lasted 7.34 hours.