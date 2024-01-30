Does The Samsung Galaxy S24 Battery Hold Up?

The latest phone to go through rigorous testing is the Samsung Galaxy S24, which is packed with a 4,000mAh battery.

When this battery was tested, it was found to provide 12.07 hours of active use, pushing it ahead of its predecessor.

The smartphone resulted in a 23.26 hour talk time endurance, less than the Galaxy S23 and S23 FE, and revealed a 9.46 hour runtime, slightly topping last year’s model.

Video playback endurance lasted a total of 17.46 hours, which is almost 4 hours longer than the Galaxy S23, and surpasses the S23 FE and Google’s Pixel 8. Gaming endurance lasted 7.34 hours.

Screenshot 2024 01 30 090006 Does The Samsung Galaxy S24 Battery Hold Up?
Credit: GSMarena
