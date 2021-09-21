Does Your Galaxy Phone Randomly Restart? You’re Not Alone

There’s nothing worse than your phone going rogue and deciding to restart.

Samsung may have a huge problem on its hands with reports of a bug that is impacting various Galaxy A and Galaxy M series phones.

The issue causes handsets to freeze up and restart. According to SamMobile, the problem is impacting owners of the Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M31, Galaxy M31s, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A50s, and Galaxy A51 smartphones – with users in India seemingly having the most problems.

Various devices are also bricking, with users reporting phones that are stuck on the Samsung logo.

Samsung have not yet commented on the issue.