Dreame Technology Launches X50 Ultra with World’s First Robotic Retractable Legs

Dreame Technology, a leader in smart home cleaning solutions, has announced the arrival of its X50 Series in Australia and New Zealand.

The flagship model, the X50 Ultra, features the world’s first robotic retractable legs, offering advanced cleaning capabilities designed to navigate complex home environments with ease.

The X50 Ultra is equipped with Dreame’s ProLeap System, enabling it to rise and cross obstacles up to 6cm high, ensuring uninterrupted cleaning over uneven surfaces.

Its VersaLift Navigation system adjusts the Direct Time-of-Flight (DToF) sensor, allowing it to lower to just 8.9cm to clean under low-profile furniture, such as beds and sofas.

The vacuum also incorporates Dual Flex Arm Technology, which includes an extendable side brush and a MopExtend RoboSwing system, reaching deep into corners and hard-to-access areas.

With a suction power of up to 20,000Pa, the X50 Ultra effectively captures fine dust and larger debris, while its HyperStream Detangling DuoBrush prevents hair from tangling.

Enhancing user convenience, the X50 Ultra features an Auto Solution Refiling system that automatically mixes and dispenses cleaning solution for more efficient mopping.

The AceClean DryBoard System ensures the mop pad is thoroughly cleaned and dried, preventing bacteria buildup.

Additionally, a UV light within the dust bag opening eliminates 99.98% of bacteria, optimising hygiene.

For those seeking a more compact design, the X50 Master offers the same high-performance features as the Ultra model but with a smaller base station measuring just 24.9cm in diameter.

This space-saving option integrates seamlessly into modern homes while maintaining fully automatic water refilling and draining capabilities.

The Dreame X50 Ultra is available now in Australia for AU $2,999 from Dreame’s Online Store, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, and Bing Lee.

In New Zealand, pre-sales begin on April 14, with availability from April 28 for NZ $3,299 at JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman.

Both models come with a three-year warranty, ensuring long-term reliability.