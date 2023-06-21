Ducati Releases Limited Edition E-Bike With 250W Motor

Ducati have launched its new E-Enduro Powerstage RR Limited Edition e-bike which comes with a 250W Shimano EP801 motor, an iintegrated LCD, and a 630Wh battery.

This is the first model that is equipped with a carbon fiber frame, and is an electric mountain bike with a high concentration of technology and advanced componentry.

Coming quipped with a 12-speed electronic SRAM Drivetrain and maximum torque from the Shimano motor of 85Nm.

It features Ohlins suspension system and has a 180mm front and 170mm rear travel, along with 27.5 inch front and 29 inch rear Pirelli Scorpion tires. There are design aspects that reflect a collaboration with Aldo Drudi and the Centro Stile Ducati.

Ducati have claimed it can deliver maximum performance on the most extreme routes along with customisation of the limited units (230) enhancing the character of the bike.