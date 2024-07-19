Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise

Latest News by David Richards Share
X

Stick Vac Company Dyson, who started this week sacking over 1,000 employees is now having a crack at trying to enter the headphone market.

This is the same Company that appears to have failed flogging headphones merged with an air purifier that made you look a little like Bane from the Dark Knight Rises.

This time round the Company who sell expensive flashy plastic vacuum cleaners that, look smart but are not necessarily the best value for money, is launching new Dyson OnTrac headphones that like their stick vacs are expensive.

Dyson Headphones 1 Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise

The Dyson OnTrac headphones are set to be ranged in a variety of colours, that owners you can also swap in and out the colours of the earpads and the outer caps designed to hide the noise that Dyson Stick Vacs make.

According to Dyson, there’s up to 2000 combinations through all the various colours.

The sound is delivered through 40mm, 60-ohm neodymium speakers with the vacuum cleaning Company claiming that they have developed “advanced audio signal processing” technology that delivers precise sound with frequencies from as low as 6Hz to as high as 21kHz.

The entry of Dyson will see the Company compete head on with Sonos who is also a new entrant to the headphone market.

%name Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise

Battery life is rated at 55 hours with ANC on which is the same as several other premium headphones that are significantly cheaper.

Dyson marketing spin claims that their new OnTrac headphones “preserve the integrity of the sound wave as recorded by the artist” and “eliminate interference and masking by any environmental noise”, most probably one of their noisy vacuum cleaners.

728x90 Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise
Banner Z10 Al Wh 728x90px EN Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise
QUEEN 728x90 Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise
Whatmough 728x90 Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise
Uniden PRO 2k 728 x 90 Option 2 2x Retina Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise
Middleton 728x90px Product Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise
PRO 5 PRICE DROP 2024 Banner 728x90px Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise
728x90 Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise
Motorola Banner Ads 728 x 90 72ppi Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise638011
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise
728x90 Iconic Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise
Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise
hitachi banner 728x90 Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise
Haier 728x90 1 Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise
4Square – Channel News 728x90 Dyson Brings Out Pretty Coloured $1,000+ ANC Headphones That Mask Vacuum Noise
Previous Post

TCL Cuts Major Deal With Bang & Olufsen For New Premium TV & Audio Offering

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Google Images Adds Lens In Oz
Netflix Crack Down On Illegal Account Sharing
Amazon, Samsung Invest In Air-Powered Bluetooth Chip