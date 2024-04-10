Dyson Reveals New AR Cleaning Feature

Dyson has announced its new augmented reality feature, which has been claimed to help with the thoroughness of cleaning.

Called the CleanTrace feature, it will reveal the areas of a room that have been covered with the user’s Dyson Gen5detect cleaner, as well as the areas that have been missed.

The user is required to attach their phone to the stick, and with a camera interface open, the app will mimic Nintendo’s Splatoon games. It covers the areas cleaned in purple, and the areas missed remain their natural floor colour.

VP of Engineering for Dyson Home, Charlie Park said, “We realised that we could all learn a thing or two from the methodical cleaning approach of our robot vacuums. Unlike most humans doing the cleaning, Dyson robots know where they are in the room, where they have been, and where they have yet to go.”

“With the Dyson CleanTrace, we add this extra layer of cleaning intelligence to the Gen5detect vacuum. It gives you the ability to see where you have and haven’t cleaned, which, combined with our on-board particle sensing technology, gives proof that the floor is truly clean.”

The feature will become available for the Gen5detect system in June. This system was launched last year, and was designed to detect how much dirt it has to clean, and proceeds to adjusting the power output to ensure no area is missed.

This cleaner is also on the premium side, costing A$1,599.00 on the official Dyson website.