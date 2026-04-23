Dyson Unveils Compact Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer For On-The-Go Styling

Many women know the quiet stress that comes with packing for an overseas trip. There’s the pressure of choosing enough outfits to cover every occasion and possible weather shift, while somehow fitting everything, along with a full set of toiletries, into a single suitcase. It’s a careful balancing act that feels less like packing and more like a finely tuned skill. For me, that usually means leaving my beloved Dyson hair dryer behind and resigning myself to the dreaded hotel version, with the risk of singeing my precious locks. However I may have found a solution.

Dyson has introduced a new travel-focused version of its Supersonic hair dryer, designed to make styling easier and more efficient while away from home. The latest release combines a smaller form factor with performance capabilities that aim to match the brand’s full-sized model.

The Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer has been engineered to be significantly more portable, coming in 32 per cent smaller and 25 per cent lighter than the original version. Weighing approximately 0.7 pounds, it is intended to fit comfortably into luggage or handbags without adding unnecessary bulk. Despite the reduced size, Dyson says the device maintains the same level of performance as its standard Supersonic dryer.

At the core of the product is Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology, paired with a high-speed digital motor capable of reaching 110,000 RPM. This combination produces a controlled yet powerful airflow, allowing hair to dry quickly while maintaining precision. Dyson reports that 94 per cent of users found it more powerful than typical hotel hair dryers, reinforcing its appeal for frequent travelers.

The device also incorporates intelligent heat control, continuously measuring air temperature more than 100 times per second. This helps prevent excessive heat exposure, reducing the risk of damage and supporting healthier hair. According to Dyson, this results in hair that appears up to 138 per cent shinier compared with results from conventional dryers. Users can choose from three heat settings and two speed options to suit different hair types and styling preferences.

Designed with global travel in mind, the dryer supports universal voltage between 100V and 240V, allowing it to function across different regions without compromising output. It is also compatible with accessories from the existing Supersonic range, offering added flexibility for users who already own Dyson attachments.

The unit measures 8.7 inches in length and 2.6 inches in height, making it compact enough for carry-on requirements. A 6.5-foot cable provides additional convenience during use, whether at home or in hotel settings. Pricing has not yet been confirmed in Australia, but the model is expected to sit within Dyson’s premium range.

Perfect for Mother’s Day that’s just around the corner, the Dyson Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer is available at JB Hi-Fi for $449.