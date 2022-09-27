E3 Gaming Show Announces Dates, Details

Gaming, Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

E3 is making its long-awaited return in 2023 as an in-person show, with the same operators behind Pax and Comicon bringing the event to life.

The Los Angeles Convention Centre will once again host the convention, which will happen across four days, from June 13-16.

%name E3 Gaming Show Announces Dates, Details

The first two days will be dedicated to industry and media, while the “E3 Gamer Days” on the final two days are open to the public, and offer fans to chance to pilot early versions of games, meet content creators, developers, gamers, and will screen video ‘first looks’ at future titles. E3 is now owned by ReedPop, who run Comicon and Pax.

“E3 is one of the global gaming industry’s few opportunities to come together, unite as one loud voice, and show the world what it is creating,” explains Kyle Marsden-Kish, ReedPop VP of Gaming.

“Our vision is to reunite the industry by re-establishing the traditional E3 week, bring back that spark, and restore E3’s role as a truly magical global showcase event for game creators and consumers.”

E3 was last held in person in 2019. The 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID, before being moved online for 2021. This year’s E3 was cancelled.

728x90 E3 Gaming Show Announces Dates, Details
Leaderboard 728x90 E3 Gaming Show Announces Dates, Details
DSL X1852E SmartHouse 728x60 GIF E3 Gaming Show Announces Dates, Details
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 3 E3 Gaming Show Announces Dates, Details
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 1 E3 Gaming Show Announces Dates, Details
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 E3 Gaming Show Announces Dates, Details
4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 E3 Gaming Show Announces Dates, Details
728x90 E3 Gaming Show Announces Dates, Details
Yamaha TWE7B 728x90 1 E3 Gaming Show Announces Dates, Details
Channel News Ad Laser 35th 720x90 E3 Gaming Show Announces Dates, Details
Previous Post

Samsung's Massive 55-Inch Gaming Monitor Will Cost You $4.5K

Panasonic Launches 'Fluffy' Rice Cooker

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

IFA 2019: Hisense Show Off 85-Inch 8K TV & New 4K Range
COMMENT:Sony Mobile A Serious Basket Case, As Consumers Shun Xperia Smartphone
Bowers & Wilkins: Bonus Speakers With Home Cinema Bundles