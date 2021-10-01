EA Extend Their Gaming Reach In New Partnership

Four of Electronic Arts’ most revered games are destined for the screens of their global army of fans, with many more to follow soon thanks to a bold new partnership.

Battlefield 1 Revolution, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst and Unravel Two are the first titles to make an impact after EA got on board with GeForce NOW Powered by Pentanet.

GeForce NOW delivers real-time gameplay direct from the cloud to your destination of choice – be it desktop, laptop, Mac, SHIELD TV, iPhone, iPad or Android device.

With Pentanet in the mix providing next-gen internet speeds through their fixed wireless network, this means local gamers can convert even underpowered or incompatible hardware into a primo PC gaming rig.

On top of the EA titles, players will be able to access more than 80 free-to-play games instantly with GeForce NOW Powered by Pentanet, as well as having access to more than 1000 games by connecting to their Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect or COG.COM accounts.

For games supported by cloud saves, you’ll be able to resume play on any supported device no matter where you are.

New games are added every Thursday, with titles like Assassins Creed, Hot Wheels Unleashed and Apex Legends already among the many available.

