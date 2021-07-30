EB Games May Rebrand To GameStop

EB Games’ parent company GameStop has announced its plans to rebrand all Canadian EB stores by the end of 2021.

GameStop enjoyed a rise in profile and name recognition in January, where Redditors successfully pulled off a short squeeze of the company’s stock, causing catastrophe for numerous hedge funds and short sellers.

The renaming is so far is limited to Canada, but may impact over 300 EB stores in Australia.

“GameStop Corp today announced that the Company plans to rebrand EB Games in Canada,” a statement by the company reads.

“By the end of this year, EB Games’ Canadian locations and online store will assume the GameStop brand and name. This decision follows our receipt of feedback from our valued customers and stockholders.”

