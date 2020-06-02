EB Games has agreed to refund Australian consumers for the online video game Fallout 76, acknowledging that they were misleading in their consumer guarantee rights.

There were widespread complaints about Fallout 76’s technical issues, bugs and server problems following its launch in November 2018. The game, developed by Bethesda Softworks, had sold 1.4 million copies worldwide by end-2018.

“The Australian Consumer Law provides consumers with the right to ask for their choice of a repair, replacement or refund when they have purchased a product that has a fault which amounts to a major failure,” ACCC Commissioner Sarah Court said.

“Retailers must ensure that they train their staff so they do not misrepresent to consumers their consumer guarantee rights under the Australian Consumer Law, including the right to obtain a refund in certain circumstances,” Court said.

EB Games has agreed to refund consumers that had contacted EB Games between 14th November 2018 and 31st October 2019 to request a refund and were denied said refund.

Eligible customers should request a refund from EB Games before 1st August 2020 by emailing customer.supportAUS@ebgames.com. Consumers who accept a refund will lose their entitlement to access and play the game.