Ecovacs Cleans Up With Three New Robots

Ecovacs Robotics has employed artificial intelligence (AI) in its new range of vacuuming and mopping robots, with the aim of creating a cleaning tool that “truly understands your unique and changing home environment”.

“In short, it can ‘think through’ and ‘react’ to obstacles and changes to mapped rooms on the go,” Ecovacs said.

The three new products are the Deebot X5 Pro Omni, the Deebot T30S Combo and the Deebot N20 Pro Plus, and Ecovacs is promising “unprecedented suction” and a re-designed auto-empty station.

Deebot X5 Pro Omni

RRP A$2,499 – available for pre-order from August 15, in stores from September 5

Features include a new ultra-slim D-shaped design to “clean every corner, while the slim profile means it can get into lower and tighter spaces”.

The 15mm mop plate auto-lifting ensures carpets are not dampened when the robot moves between mopping and vacuuming different floor types.

The AINA 2.0 Intelligent Navigation Model offers real-time navigation and obstacle avoidance. The AI Instant Re-Mop is part of AINA 2.0 and identifies significant stains on the go. It adjusts water levels in real time, and makes multiple passes over the stain.

It comes with 12,800Pa of suction and will auto-adjust to the floor type it’s cleaning.

ZeroTangle tech, with its bristle and comb design, “saves the hassle of cleaning the roller brush manually between cleans”.

The Omni station has auto-emptying into a sealed dust bag, 70C hot water mop washing, two-hour hot air drying to prevent bacteria and odour build-up, and the Yiko 2.0 voice assistant.

Deebot T30S Combo

RRP A$2,299 – available for pre-order from August 15, in stores from September 5

The Combo design includes the robot vacuum for daily automated floor cleaning and the handheld vacuum for vertical surfaces.

The hand-held has a four-stage HEPA filtration system, lightweight design, intelligent auto boost suction and multi-brush heads including Zero-Tangle power brush.

TruEdge adaptive edge mopping enables the robot’s mop pads to extend and retract around furniture legs, walls and corners.

There is 11,000Pa of suction, and TrueDetect 3D 3.0 tech, which uses structured light to detect and navigate around small and large obstacles.

The all-in-one OMNI station empties dust from both the robot and the handheld vacuum into a three-litre sealed dust bag.

Deebot N20 Pro Plus

RRP A$999 – available now

Key features include the PureCyclone Auto-Empty Station, which has a two-stage separation process and multi-cone structural design “that ensures 95% dust separation, minimal suction loss even after 100 uses, an extended lifespan for the motor and cotton filter, and stable dust collection efficiency, providing users with powerful and long-lasting suction”.

It comes with ZeroTangle tech, 8,000Pa of suction, TrueMapping 2.0 mapping and navigation and a five-hour runtime.

Ecovacs said the Ozmo Pro 2.0 Vibrating Mop System mimics a “scrubbing” motion during mopping.