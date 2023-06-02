Ecovacs Expands Deebot Vacuum Line With Mop Feature

Ecovacs is in line to launch the new Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni, a new version that has been added to their vacuum line, bringing a bunch of new skills, including the ability to raise the mop while travelling on carpet, and an automated mop-washing station.

It is able to lift the mopping plates 9mm off the ground, and the hot water mop washing station is capable of cleaning and drying mops without user input. The water is set to 131 degrees Fahrenheit/55 degrees Celsius.

It then uses hot air to dry the mop and eliminate all odors that could form. Two counter-rotating mop disks have been included, instead of one single large mop.

It has a four-stage vacuuming system that features 6,000Pa suction, a lidar laser to map the home, a docking station to automatically empty the dustbin and support for Alexa and Google Assistant.

