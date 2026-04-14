Ecovacs Has A Neat New Afforable Robotic Vacuum, Pity About The ‘Faux-Leather’ Look

Ecovacs has long positioned itself as one of the dominant forces in the robotic vacuum category, and its strategy in markets like Australia is clear: saturate the lineup across multiple price tiers.

The Companies new Deebot T80S sits squarely in what could be described as the “affordable premium” segment, carrying a recommended price of $1,799—high enough to promise advanced features, but still accessible compared to flagship models.

At first glance, the T80S doesn’t fully lean into a premium aesthetic. The dock and housing rely on lightweight plastics with a faux-leather finish that attempts to elevate the look, but doesn’t quite disguise its mid-tier positioning. However, this is largely a superficial concern. In practical terms, the T80S represents a meaningful step forward in capability and refinement compared to earlier Ecovacs models in this bracket.

In real-world testing within a modern Queensland townhouse—featuring a mix of timber flooring, carpets, and small elevation changes—the T80S demonstrated strong adaptability. Its 98mm slim profile, combined with dToF radar, AI camera, and dual structured light sensors, allows it to confidently navigate both open spaces and dimly lit areas.

The inclusion of AIVI 3D 3.0 object recognition further enhances its spatial awareness, enabling it to clean closer to obstacles without erratic movements or missed zones.

One of the more notable evolutions is Ecovacs’ growing emphasis on user interaction. The Yiko GPT voice assistant introduces a more natural, conversational interface, allowing users to issue room-specific commands or adjust cleaning modes without relying entirely on the app. While voice control in robotic vacuums has existed before, this implementation feels more integrated and genuinely useful.

Cleaning performance is where the T80S begins to justify its positioning. With 24,800Pa of suction, it sits comfortably among the more powerful units in its class. Edge cleaning is handled by TruEdge 3.0, which uses flexible components to minimise gaps along walls and corners—an area where many robot vacuums still struggle.

However, the most significant advancement is in its mopping system. The shift from traditional rotating pads to the Ozmo Roller 2.0 marks a clear design rethink. This motorised roller maintains continuous contact with the floor, applies consistent pressure, and self-cleans during operation. Combined with a high-pressure dirty water extraction system, it addresses one of the biggest limitations of robotic mops: the tendency to spread rather than remove dirt. Ecovacs claims up to 16 times the cleaning pressure of conventional systems, and in practice, the improvement on hard floors is noticeable, particularly with dried or stubborn residue.

The T80S also demonstrates a high level of environmental awareness. Its three-level intelligent lifting system ensures that mops, brushes, and rollers adjust automatically when transitioning between surfaces, preventing carpets from being dampened while maintaining cleaning efficiency across mixed flooring.

Maintenance—a traditional pain point for robot vacuums—has also been significantly reduced. The included all-in-one base station handles dust collection, hot water mop washing, hot-air drying, detergent dispensing, and even self-disinfection. With optional plumbing integration and up to 150 days of low-touch operation, the system is clearly designed for users who prioritise convenience as much as cleaning performance.

Hair management, another common issue, is addressed through the ZeroTangle 3.0 system, which uses a V-shaped roller and specialised brush design to minimise clogs—particularly relevant for households with pets or long hair.

Overall, the Ecovacs Deebot T80S is less about redefining the category and more about refining it. It brings together stronger navigation, more effective mopping, and a genuinely low-maintenance ecosystem into a package that, while not perfectly premium in design, delivers where it matters most. For buyers seeking high-end functionality without stepping into flagship pricing, the T80S represents a well-balanced and highly capable option.

Rating 4./5