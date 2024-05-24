ECOVACS Launches Its First Edge-Mopping, Tangle-Free DEEBOT

The new ECOVACS DEEBOT T30 PRO OMNI has launched in Australia and is the company’s first edge-mopping, tangle-free DEEBOT.

It brings to the table 10 key breakthroughs making this ECOVACS’ strongest robotic vacuum cleaner ever.

It’s combined with new proprietary Edge Mopping and Anti-Tangle technologies, as well as a new 30 per cent smaller Mini OMNI station.

This station is able to clean its mopping pads in 70-degrees Celsius hot water and store up to five months of dirt.

Also, ECOVACS’ latest innovation retails for under A$1800.

Looking further into the 10 key breakthroughs, the TruEdgeTM Adaptive Edge Mopping allows the T30 PRO OMNI to reach hard-to-clean areas including corners, edges, and table and chair legs.

ECOVACS’ continuously variable mop extender features a fully extendable and retractable design that applies the right pressure during the cleaning process, ensuring thorough edge cleaning coverage.

Advanced 3D omnidirectional collaborative perception algorithms and multiple sensors also help the device with hugging walls, navigating tight spaces, and avoiding obstacles.

ECOVACS has redesigned 90 per cent of the components in its OMNI station to achieve a 30 per cent reduction in size.

It can self-clean mop pads and empty the robot’s dustbin, but the first evolution is an Open Water Tank design, sitting at 42cm high.

Only 60cm of clearance is required to remove, refill, and replace the water tanks. It also has a front-opened maintenance design which allows the user to position the station in any location needed.

It only needs to be cleaned once every 150 days, due to a detachable baseplate and upgraded filtration structure in the mop washing tray, as well as a triangular scraper matrix.

The automatic self-cleaning procedure flushes the baseplate and removes wastewater on a regular basis.

The hot water mop washing temperature has been upgraded to 70-degrees Celsius, with a 45-degrees Celsius hot air-drying cycle, emptying the dustbin into a 3L dust bag.

The robot is able to clean for 90 days between dust bag changes.

The ZeroTangle Anti-Tangle technology has a specially designed anti-tangling roller brush with Dual Comb Teeth Arrays, allowing for a reduction in hair entanglement and a cleaning efficiency of up to 99.4 per cent.

The 21-degree flat bristle brush minimises gaps and sweeps diagonally with outward-rotating angled bristles, reaching deep into gaps in carpets, while anti-static soft bristles prevent tangling by reducing static attraction.

The built-in Dual Comb Teeth Arrays push hair into the suction port, removing hairs from bristle gaps.

The DEEBOT T30 PRO OMNI is also equipped with a new high-speed motor, complete with an 11,000Pa suction power, which is an 80 per cent increase compared with the suction power on its predecessor.

With one single press of the dedicated Spot Cleaning button, a 1.5m x 1.5m area is cleaned around the current location of the device.

A whole house cleaning cycle can now also be activated via a foot press on the front bumper of the DEEBOT. This was designed to avoid accidental activation during normal operation, and a gentle push resumes the program when paused.

There is also an optional child lock that will disable the foot touch function.

The intelligent mopping feature uses high-sensitive sensor built into the station in order to detect mop dirtiness. The level of cleanliness for the cleaned area is categorised into three levels; Clean, Slightly Dirty, and Very Dirty.

Cleaning strategies are then matched based on the category. After cleaning, a ‘dirtiness map’ is generated to visually display the ‘dirtiness’ status of each room, as well as the cleaned area, time taken, and other details.

When coming across rugs or returning to the station, the DEEBOT automatically lifts its mop plates to 9mm, which prevents cross-contamination.

ECOVACS has also introduced new ways to operate the DEEBOT including the ECOVACS HOME widget, which grants quick access to whole-house cleaning, and return-to-charge.

iPhone users get the Dynamic Island feature, which offers the cleaning status and controls for pausing, resuming, and station return.

Users can also connect their DEEBOT to the ECOVACS HOME app on their Apple Watch.

The DEEBOT T30 PRO OMNI also introduces Bluetooth Quick Pairing, which eliminates the need to switch between devices.

Other features of this robotic vacuum include:

TrueDetect 3.0 – Uses real-time scanning and algorithms to map the user’s home and create cleaning paths.

Uses real-time scanning and algorithms to map the user’s home and create cleaning paths. TrueMapping 2.0 – Automatically creates high-resolution 2D and 3D maps of homes in six minutes.

Automatically creates high-resolution 2D and 3D maps of homes in six minutes. Housekeeper Mode – Learns user habits and adjusts cleaning parameters like frequency, suction power, and water volume.

Learns user habits and adjusts cleaning parameters like frequency, suction power, and water volume. Voice Control – YIKO is an advanced voice assistant that understands users’ commands, translates them into actions, and responds with helpful feedback. This was launched in 2022.

Also launching today are the DEEBOT T30 OMNI and the DEEBOT X2 COMBO.

The DEEBOT T30 OMNI offers an alternative to the DEEBOT T30 PRO OMNI, equipped with slightly fewer of its most advanced AI features including YIKO voice activation.

Then, there’s the DEEBOT X2 COMBO, which comes with an 8000Pa suction power employed by both the DEEBOT and stick vacuum attachment.

There’s also the pressurised OZMO Turbo 2.0 mopping system and industry-high mop lifting capabilities, as well as TrueDetect 3D 2.0, a YIKO 2.0 voice control system and other smart home capabilities. The X2 COMBO is also Matter-ready out of the box, working with any smart home ecosystem.

The X2 COMBO also features a dual dust collection all-in-one base station, which allows users to forget about charging, emptying, and refilling.

It also features DEEBOT and handheld bi-directional dust collection and hands-free maintenance.

Once the job is complete, the DEEBOT travels back to the station and automatically empties, cleans itself, and charges up.

The DEEBOT T30 PRO OMNI is available from Bing Lee, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Retravision, Robot Specialist and ECOVACS online for A$1,799.

The DEEBOT T30 OMNI is available from Amazon, eBay and ECOVACS Online for A$1,749.

The DEEBOT X2 COMBO is available from Amazon, eBay and ECOVACS Online for A$2,799.