Ecovacs Robotics, maker of all things robotic for the home, has today launched the Deebot T9+, a vacuum robot that does more than the average gadget.

Not only is it a smart obstacle-avoiding robotic vacuum cleaner that combines powerful dual vacuuming and mopping functions, it’s also capable of emptying itself with an Auto-Empty Station.

But here’s the real breath of fresh air: this vacuum robot can make your house smell better.

In an industry first, the Deebot T9+ comes with a built-in mobile air freshener that fragrances the air as it cleans, which is a real winner for households with pets and young children.

A real powerhouse for functions, it combines nine features in one little unit to deliver automatic cleaning that is more powerful, smarter, and convenient than ever before.

In addition to the all-new air freshener functionality, the Deebot T9+ raises the bar for home cleaning with a range of new and upgraded features including TrueDetect 3D 2.0, Ecovacs’ leading real-time obstacle detection and avoidance technology, and TrueMapping 2.0 for precise navigation.

Controlling of all these functions is an improved experience, too, with the Ecovacs Home App upgraded with interactive 3D Maps.

A high-tech electric oscillating mopping function removes stubborn floor stains efficiently and quietly, while the Auto-Empty Station enables hands-free cleaning.

“Australians are seeking ever-smarter products that can make home care simpler, easier and more thorough than ever before. The launch of the Deebot T9+ with an industry-first air-freshener delivers consumers a breath of fresh air in their homes while epitomising our commitment to continuously introduce new and exciting functionality,” said Karen Powell, Head of Ecovacs Robotics for Australia and New Zealand.

“We’ve also worked to upgrade and build upon our existing functionality to make sure every inch of floor surface in the home is covered. In addition to people’s homes, we also believe we are delivering a ‘breath of fresh air’ into the industry, raising the bar for both robotic vacuums and traditional floorcare alike.”

The air freshener’s unique design releases the fragrance onto the floor directly to remove musty and pet odours, while the fan at the bottom of the air freshener unit spreads the fragrance evenly for full home coverage. The fragrance itself comes from replaceable capsules that can last up to 60 days, with three scents to choose between.

The enhanced suction power of 3,000 Pa also raises the bar in cleaning performance – Ecovacs’ highest yet – and the high-strength fiberglass structure keeps suction power consistent across hard floors and carpets.

As well as being a vacuum, the Deebot T9+ is a mop, powered by the Ozmo Pro 2.0 Electric Oscillating Mopping System with a newly designed motor and movement structure that minimises noise. It’s pretty much an electric mop.

The Auto-Empty Station clears the robot’s dustbin automatically after cleaning – this means users don’t even have to lay a hand on the vacuum for at least 30 days. The robot automatically goes to its station when needed, and the app will let users know when it’s time to empty the station.

With TrueMapping 2.0, the Deebot T9+ can navigate smoothly in different indoor environments and lighting conditions without any interruptions, even in total darkness. It can map a scanning area twice as large and with four times higher precision as compared with the previous generation of laser distance sensor technologies.

All users need is the app on their phone and they’re set. It’s easy to navigate, and it integrates all the common features so that users can easily launch the most-used functions. They can customise the amount of water used, suction power, cleaning times and routes for different rooms.

Deebot T9+ is available now for $1,299 from JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys.