ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT T50 Series with Powerful Blast Technology and Ultra-Slim Design

News by Isabella Alexiou Share
X

ECOVACS Robotics has officially launched the DEEBOT T50 Max Pro Omni and DEEBOT T50 Pro Omni across Australian retailers, introducing advanced vacuuming and mopping technology tailored to different household needs.

These new models follow last month’s unveiling and the highly successful launch of the DEEBOT X8 Pro Omni, ECOVACS’ latest flagship, which has been well-received in Australia.

The DEEBOT T50 Max Pro Omni is designed for family homes with carpets, pets, and large debris, featuring ECOVACS’ most powerful vacuuming system yet.

It introduces BLAST (Boosted Large-Airflow Suction Technology), combining a 100W high-torque fan, 18,500Pa suction power, and a high-performance airflow system to tackle stubborn dirt and larger particles like pet food, cereal, and dried mud.

In addition, it includes Zero-Tangle 2.0 technology, which prevents hair from wrapping around the brush, and TruEdge 2.0 Adaptive Edge Cleaning, ensuring full coverage along walls and corners.

download 1 ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT T50 Series with Powerful Blast Technology and Ultra Slim Design

The Omni Station further enhances convenience with automatic mop washing, hot air drying, and self-emptying capabilities, making it a hands-free cleaning solution.

Meanwhile, the DEEBOT T50 Pro Omni prioritises reach and accessibility with its ultra-slim 8.1cm profile, the lowest of any ECOVACS robot vacuum to date.

This slender design is made possible by integrating its LiDAR navigation system within the main body, allowing it to clean under furniture with ease.

Despite its compact size, the T50 Pro Omni delivers 15,000Pa suction power and features Ozmo Turbo 2.0 dual-plate mopping, AI Instant Re-Mop technology, and a smart Omni Station.

These features make it an ideal option for homes that require deep cleaning in hard-to-reach areas without sacrificing performance.

download ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT T50 Series with Powerful Blast Technology and Ultra Slim Design

According to Karen Powell, ECOVACS Regional Director for Australia and New Zealand, the brand’s mission is to offer robotic cleaning solutions that cater to every type of Australian home.

She highlighted that the T50 Max Pro Omni is perfect for families with children and pets, where larger debris is common, while the T50 Pro Omni is ideal for reaching into tight spaces for comprehensive cleaning coverage.

Powell also emphasised ECOVACS’ commitment to innovation, with these new models demonstrating the brand’s continuous advancements in home robotics, AI-driven cleaning, and automation.

Both models come equipped with the new YIKO-GPT voice assistant, which leverages generative AI to understand voice commands and provide real-time responses.

Additionally, they feature AI-powered navigation, obstacle avoidance, and dynamic cleaning adjustments, ensuring efficient performance across different floor types.

The DEEBOT T50 Max Pro Omni is available in Australia for $1,799, while the DEEBOT T50 Pro Omni is priced at $1,499.

Both models can be purchased from major retailers, including Bing Lee, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Retravision, The Good Guys, Amazon, and ECOVACS Online.

ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT T50 Series with Powerful Blast Technology and Ultra Slim Design
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT T50 Series with Powerful Blast Technology and Ultra Slim Design
Haier 728x90 1 ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT T50 Series with Powerful Blast Technology and Ultra Slim Design
AU X8 Banner 728x90 ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT T50 Series with Powerful Blast Technology and Ultra Slim Design
728x90 we see oled CN ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT T50 Series with Powerful Blast Technology and Ultra Slim Design
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT T50 Series with Powerful Blast Technology and Ultra Slim Design
Uniden Channelnews SoloX July 2024 728x90 1 ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT T50 Series with Powerful Blast Technology and Ultra Slim Design
WEB BANNERS5 scaled ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT T50 Series with Powerful Blast Technology and Ultra Slim Design
728x90 ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT T50 Series with Powerful Blast Technology and Ultra Slim Design
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT T50 Series with Powerful Blast Technology and Ultra Slim Design
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT T50 Series with Powerful Blast Technology and Ultra Slim Design
728x90 ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT T50 Series with Powerful Blast Technology and Ultra Slim Design
MOTO 35058854 Ad Banners 02 728 x 90 ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT T50 Series with Powerful Blast Technology and Ultra Slim Design
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT T50 Series with Powerful Blast Technology and Ultra Slim Design
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT T50 Series with Powerful Blast Technology and Ultra Slim Design
Westan 728x90px ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT T50 Series with Powerful Blast Technology and Ultra Slim Design
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT T50 Series with Powerful Blast Technology and Ultra Slim Design
denon perl white 728x90 1 ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT T50 Series with Powerful Blast Technology and Ultra Slim Design
hitachi banner 728x90 ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT T50 Series with Powerful Blast Technology and Ultra Slim Design
Litheaudio 728x90 ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT T50 Series with Powerful Blast Technology and Ultra Slim Design
JBL TourPro3 728x90 ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT T50 Series with Powerful Blast Technology and Ultra Slim Design
JB BUNDLE PRO 5 2025 Banner 728x90px ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT T50 Series with Powerful Blast Technology and Ultra Slim Design
Previous Post

Sonos Permanently Reduces Prices on Era 100 Speaker and Ray Soundbar

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

LG Unveil G8 ThinQ With 3D Face Unlock

New McIntosh AVR Promises Powerful Sonics

Sony Does Rear Pro Justice