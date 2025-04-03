ECOVACS Unveils DEEBOT T50 Series with Powerful Blast Technology and Ultra-Slim Design

ECOVACS Robotics has officially launched the DEEBOT T50 Max Pro Omni and DEEBOT T50 Pro Omni across Australian retailers, introducing advanced vacuuming and mopping technology tailored to different household needs.

These new models follow last month’s unveiling and the highly successful launch of the DEEBOT X8 Pro Omni, ECOVACS’ latest flagship, which has been well-received in Australia.

The DEEBOT T50 Max Pro Omni is designed for family homes with carpets, pets, and large debris, featuring ECOVACS’ most powerful vacuuming system yet.

It introduces BLAST (Boosted Large-Airflow Suction Technology), combining a 100W high-torque fan, 18,500Pa suction power, and a high-performance airflow system to tackle stubborn dirt and larger particles like pet food, cereal, and dried mud.

In addition, it includes Zero-Tangle 2.0 technology, which prevents hair from wrapping around the brush, and TruEdge 2.0 Adaptive Edge Cleaning, ensuring full coverage along walls and corners.

The Omni Station further enhances convenience with automatic mop washing, hot air drying, and self-emptying capabilities, making it a hands-free cleaning solution.

Meanwhile, the DEEBOT T50 Pro Omni prioritises reach and accessibility with its ultra-slim 8.1cm profile, the lowest of any ECOVACS robot vacuum to date.

This slender design is made possible by integrating its LiDAR navigation system within the main body, allowing it to clean under furniture with ease.

Despite its compact size, the T50 Pro Omni delivers 15,000Pa suction power and features Ozmo Turbo 2.0 dual-plate mopping, AI Instant Re-Mop technology, and a smart Omni Station.

These features make it an ideal option for homes that require deep cleaning in hard-to-reach areas without sacrificing performance.

According to Karen Powell, ECOVACS Regional Director for Australia and New Zealand, the brand’s mission is to offer robotic cleaning solutions that cater to every type of Australian home.

She highlighted that the T50 Max Pro Omni is perfect for families with children and pets, where larger debris is common, while the T50 Pro Omni is ideal for reaching into tight spaces for comprehensive cleaning coverage.

Powell also emphasised ECOVACS’ commitment to innovation, with these new models demonstrating the brand’s continuous advancements in home robotics, AI-driven cleaning, and automation.

Both models come equipped with the new YIKO-GPT voice assistant, which leverages generative AI to understand voice commands and provide real-time responses.

Additionally, they feature AI-powered navigation, obstacle avoidance, and dynamic cleaning adjustments, ensuring efficient performance across different floor types.

The DEEBOT T50 Max Pro Omni is available in Australia for $1,799, while the DEEBOT T50 Pro Omni is priced at $1,499.

Both models can be purchased from major retailers, including Bing Lee, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Retravision, The Good Guys, Amazon, and ECOVACS Online.