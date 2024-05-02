Elac Reveals New High-End Range Of Speakers

Elac, a high-end German audio manufacturer, has revealed a new range of home cinema speakers, the Vela 2.0 range, which includes three floorstanding speakers, two bookshelf speakers, and one centre-channel speaker.

The six models are the FS407.2, FS408.2, FS409.2 (floorstanding), the BS403.2, BS404.2 (bookshelf), and the CC401.2 (centre-channel).

Each speaker comes packed with a new version of Elac’s Jet 6 Air Motion Transformer ribbon tweeter, a ‘Crystal Membrane’ AS-XR woofer configuration, and bass reflex enclosures.

The FS409.2 floorstanding speaker has been designed in a three-and-a-half-way configuration, combining two 7-inch woofers, a 6-inch mid-woofer, and a Jet 6 tweeter.

They are retailing for U$4300 per pair (gloss walnut) or U$4000 (gloss black or white).

The FS408.2 and FS407.2 floorstanding speakers are two-and-a-half-way designs, with a 7-inch woofer and a 6-inch woofer.

The FS408.2 speakers are retailing for U$3700 per pair (walnut) or U$3500 per pair (black or white). The FS407.2 speakers are retailing for U$3200 per pair (walnut) or U$3000 per pair (black or white).

The centre-channel speaker (CC401.2) is retailing for U$2300 (walnut, black, or white), and has a Jet 6 tweeter and a 6-inch woofer inside.

Finally, the two bookshelf speakers (BS404.2 and BS403.2) are two-way designs with one woofer (either 6 or 7-inches) and a Jet 6 tweeter.

The BS404.2 speakers are available for U$3700 per pair (walnut) or U$3500 per pair (black or white), while the BS403.2 speakers are available for U$3200 per pair (walnut) or U$3000 (black or white).

ChannelNews has reached out for Australian pricing for the bookshelf and centre-channel speakers.

Each speaker is equipped with a fabric grille, with consumers able to upgrade to a metal grille, attached magnetically.

The Elac Vela 2.0 range is expected to ship in early May 2024.

In addition to this range, in 2024, Elac also unveiled its BS 312.2 bookshelf speakers and its new Solano 2.0 speaker range.

The BS 312.2 speakers are a two-way design with a bass reflex and a high-rigidity aluminium cabinet.

They are equipped with a Jet 6 tweeter and have the incorporated ‘Crystal Membrane’ with AS-XR. The base has an aluminium frame with an elastic rubber structure inlay, supporting acoustic decoupling, available in White High Gloss or Black High Gloss.

These are currently available from various retailers, including Audio Junction, and Sydney Hi-Fi for A$3,295 per pair, in high gloss black or high gloss white colours.

Additionally, there are optional accessories that can be paired with the speakers. The Floor Stand LS 60 retails for U$459.98 (approx. A$714), and the cover grille fabric, available in different colours, retails for U$199.98 (approx. A$310).

Then, there’s the Solano 2.0 speaker range, which consists of the BS283.2 bookshelf speaker, the FS287.2 floorstanding speaker, and the CC281.2 centre-channel speaker.

These speakers can be used to create a larger stereo system, or all three can be combined to create a five-channel home theatre speaker system.

The units come with the Jet 6 Air Motion Transformer tweeter, as well as an aluminium sandwich woofer that can provide better rigidity, a lighter driver, minimises unwanted distortion, and supports clear, accurate sound reproduction.

This Solano 2.0 speaker range will be available from early May via ELAC.

The Solano 2.0 BS283.2 bookshelf speaker is said to be retailing for U$1,999 per pair (approx. A$3,105), the Solano 2.0 FS287.2 floorstanding speakers for U$3,999 per pair (approx. A$6,212), and the Solano 2.0 CC281.2 centre channel speaker for U$1,199 each (approx. A$1,862).

ChannelNews has reached out for Australian pricing.