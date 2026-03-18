Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum

News by SmartHouse Admin Share
X

Electrolux is pushing the cordless vacuum category in a more practical direction with its 800 Series Cordless Vacuum, a model designed for households that want strong everyday cleaning performance without the usual compromises on runtime and convenience.

At the centre of the package is Electrolux’s PowerPro multi-surface nozzle, engineered to deliver up to 99% dust pick-up, making it suitable for a mix of hard floors, rugs and everyday debris.

A major selling point is battery life. The 800 Series ships with an extra battery, giving users up to 120 minutes of runtime in handheld mode, or up to 70 minutes of continuous cleaning with the full unit. That makes it a strong option for larger homes or anyone wanting to clean multiple rooms in one session without stopping to recharge.

Screenshot 2026 03 18 160642 Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum

Electrolux has also focused on hygiene and long-term performance. Its six-step filtration system is designed to remove 99.9% of micro dust particles, while an improved multiple cyclonic separator helps maintain suction by reducing filter clogging. In real-world terms, that means stronger sustained performance and less frequent filter maintenance.

There are also thoughtful touches aimed at day-to-day usability. The Grab & Go handheld release makes quick clean-ups easier, while the charging stand and magnetic dock system simplify storage and access. The inclusion of BrushRollClean, which cuts away tangled hair and fibres at the press of a pedal, is another smart addition for pet owners and busy families.

The Electrolux 800 Series positions itself as a premium cordless cleaner that balances runtime, filtration and ease of use – three things that matter most in a market where convenience is now just as important as suction power.

Hand Mixer 728 x 90 px Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum
Klipsch ProMedia Lumina Channelnews Ad Banner 4 728x90 1 Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum
PAN1842 MW 728X90 Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum
1 4 Square Media 728 x 90 Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum
3005 25 Q4 AspireAI 728x90 1 Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum
728x90 Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum
FX9 728x90 1 Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum
HAR1188 TechMedia CH6 728x90 Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum
AEG Oven Display 729 x 90 px Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum
728x90px 1 Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum
Px8S2 McLaren Edition Digital Banner 728 x 90px Oscar Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum
251120 SAV leaderboard Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum
4Square 728x90 1 Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum
DIGI 728x90 Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum
728x90 Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum
CN 728 x 90 Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum
Uniden ChannelNews SoloX2Kpro Oct2025 728x90 1 Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum
appliance retailer leaderboard may 728x90 Hitachi updated Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum
GOTHAM 728px x 90px Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum
LEADERBOARD 728x90 1x Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum
728 x 90 Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum
0906 SMARTHouse 728x90px FA Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum
728x90 Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum
OP 2 728x90 1 Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum

Previous Post

Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big-Screen Laser Performance Home

Beko Turns Up the Heat on Smarter Air Frying

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Astell & Kern Unveil First 32-Bit Audio Player

The New Upcoming Pixel Foldable Phone By Google

Apple Watch Series 7 Features New Design