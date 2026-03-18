Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum

Electrolux is pushing the cordless vacuum category in a more practical direction with its 800 Series Cordless Vacuum, a model designed for households that want strong everyday cleaning performance without the usual compromises on runtime and convenience.

At the centre of the package is Electrolux’s PowerPro multi-surface nozzle, engineered to deliver up to 99% dust pick-up, making it suitable for a mix of hard floors, rugs and everyday debris.

A major selling point is battery life. The 800 Series ships with an extra battery, giving users up to 120 minutes of runtime in handheld mode, or up to 70 minutes of continuous cleaning with the full unit. That makes it a strong option for larger homes or anyone wanting to clean multiple rooms in one session without stopping to recharge.

Electrolux has also focused on hygiene and long-term performance. Its six-step filtration system is designed to remove 99.9% of micro dust particles, while an improved multiple cyclonic separator helps maintain suction by reducing filter clogging. In real-world terms, that means stronger sustained performance and less frequent filter maintenance.

There are also thoughtful touches aimed at day-to-day usability. The Grab & Go handheld release makes quick clean-ups easier, while the charging stand and magnetic dock system simplify storage and access. The inclusion of BrushRollClean, which cuts away tangled hair and fibres at the press of a pedal, is another smart addition for pet owners and busy families.

The Electrolux 800 Series positions itself as a premium cordless cleaner that balances runtime, filtration and ease of use – three things that matter most in a market where convenience is now just as important as suction power.