Emotiva Cinema Surround Receiver Channels Greatness

News by Luke Anisimoff Share
X

Combining a 13.2 channel immersive surround processor and an 11-channel power amp in one impressive box, the new Emotiva BasX MR1 cinema receiver is where you should be looking if you’re after a system with enough power and grunt to drive your speakers through your Dolby Atmos or DTS:X movie and music needs.

In the processor section there’s support for 4K UHD video, including HDR and Dolby Vision, enhanced ARC (eARC), and the latest DTS:X and Dolby Atmos surround formats. You’ll also have access to six HDMI 2.0b video inputs, all supporting 4K UHD HDR video.

There’s the latest version of the EmoQ measurement microphone, Emotiva’s automatic room correction system. Plus, there are multiple digital and analog audio inputs, and an integrated Bluetooth receiver that supports aptX.

emotiva emoq 1 Emotiva Cinema Surround Receiver Channels Greatness

Meanwhile, the amp section combines11 channels of high-grade Class A/B amplification, powered by a 1000 VA toroidal transformer driving Emotiva’s Soft Switch Class H power supply.

The unit includes a full set of line level 13.2 channel preamp outputs, and the amp section can be disabled if you want to use it as a dedicated surround processor.

You’ll also enjoy precision high-speed video switches that direct vision from the selected input to the output without extra processing, so you get the best possible picture from HD and 4K UHD video sources, as well as support for ARC and enhanced eARC.

emotiva mr1 earc Emotiva Cinema Surround Receiver Channels Greatness

As for the room correction, Emo-Q now displays a visual interface that includes graphs of both the measured and corrected room response, and you can now test channels and adjust the results individually.

The specs include total harmonic distortion of 0.0025 per cent at kHz and 0.05 per cent from 20 Hz to 20 kHz. Signal to noise ratio is 100 dB at 11 kHz.

