Emotiva Revamps Airmotiv X Loudspeaker Range

Emotiva has refreshed its range of Airmotiv X loudspeakers for this year, with notable changes including a PVC laminated HDF enclosure, as well as a new HDF 25mm baffle, extensively damped.

The speakers also feature a new design, with the cabinets on the towers slender and graceful. The front panels feature a bevelled edge designed to reduce diffraction.

Additionally, they feature a satin lacquer finish on the front panels, as well as smooth trim rings concealing the driver mounting hardware.

The driver layout is now complemented by non-parallel midrange walls, reducing internal reflections.

A new rotatable folded ribbon tweeter is featured, with an improved waveguide, and Neo Magnet System. This allows the user to configure the speaker to their specific layout.

Each speaker comes with an internal-mounted crossover, and efficient wire-routing.

Midrange drivers come with woven cone diaphragms, aluminium voice coils, milled aluminium phase plugs, copper shorting rings, and NBR (Nitrile-Butadiene Rubber) surrounds.

Woofers come with the same structure of the midrange drivers, however, have an added long throw motor and progressive spider.

The front panel is over 1-inch thick and multi-layered for each enclosure.

The tower speakers have been reinforced with internal window bracing, as well as lined with thick Dacron.

Each speaker in the Airmotive X series, apart from the Xa2 surround speakers, come with bi-amping terminals allowing the user to access the woofer and midrange / tweeter sections separately for bi-amping or bi-wiring.

A magnetically attachable / detachable black cloth is over the rigid frame grills of each speaker.

See below the eight models of the Emotive Airmotiv X speakers range: