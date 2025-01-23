Encel Unveils Raw Gelati Bookshelf Speakers

Encel, distributed in Australia by Interdyn Brands, has announced its new Raw Gelati bookshelf speakers which are being positioned as the younger sibling to its Gelati line.

Encel describes the Raw Gelati’s sound as one that comprises “bouncy bass, glittering treble and a confident midrange.”

There are obvious similarities between the Gelati and Raw Gelati. For example, they share the same silk-dome tweeter and spot-braced cabinet construction as well as the option to install Gelati’s colourful magnetic grilles.

Designed by a Melbourne-based team, the speaker is offered in a Liquorice Black finish, resembling the aesthetic of classic studio monitors.

The matte cabinetry meanwhile is offset by ashen grey speaker cones.

Sam Encel who led the design process said, “We wanted to bring something to our customers in Raw Gelati that sounded outstanding while being even more affordable than the original. To keep that price as low as possible, Raw Gelati is available in only one cabinet colour which we call Liquorice Black thanks to its matte, subtly textured finish.

“They also aren’t supplied with grilles as standard, but are compatible with the full lineup of 12 colourful Gelati grilles for anyone who wants to add flavour to their sound system.”

Some of those colours that the magnetic grille is offered in include Eucalyptus Green, Ocean Blue, Lemon Yellow and Coffee Brown, and they can be easily swapped.

Raw Gelati is available immediately in Australia for A$479, and from next month in New Zealand priced at NZ$549. They are being offered with a five-year manufacturer’s warranty.