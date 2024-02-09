Energizer Getting Into Smartphone Market

A new Energizer smartphone is set to be released by Avenir Telecoms, and at this stage it’s not known whether it will be launched in Australia.

Last year, Sydney-based Tempo rolled out new Energizer power boards and battery back up products to retailers in Australia.

A new high-capacity battery enabled Energizer P28K smartphone is set to be to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

The Energizer P28K, developed by Avenir Telecom and named for its massive 28,000mAh battery capacity, will be a rugged smartphone, built around a 6.78-inch FHD display.

Described as being ideal for tradies and Bunnings customers, the handset will sport a 60MP primary camera on the rear, which features a main sensor accompanied by two 20MP sensors, and a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

The Energizer name figured prominently at Mobile World Congress back in 2019 when Avenir Telecom rolled out a prototype Android smartphone, which was about an inch thick, consisting mostly of a giant battery.

Back then, the 18,000mAh Energizer Power Max P18K Pop ended up being sold on Indiegogo for US$549. Few retailers picked it up. At the time they had a funding objective of $1.2 million.

MWC Barcelona 2024 will run from 26 – 29 February.