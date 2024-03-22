Epic To Bring Games Store To iOS & Android

During the State of Unreal presentation at GDC 2024, Epic Games confirmed its Epic Games Store will be coming to iOS and Android before the end of this year.

Epic Games Store General Manager, Steve Allison said the mobile version will feature Fortnite and games from “a selection of third-party partners who have expressed interest in joining us when we launch.”

Just like the PC version, developers who release on the mobile version will have 88/12 base revenue share, and Unreal Engine royalties waived.

This follows years of legal battles between Epic Games and companies like Apple and Google.

More specifically, Apple has previously been picky about not letting stores that compete against its App Store onto iPhones.

The company even banned Fortnite when Epic tried to bypass App Store transactions.

These legal battles, and new EU laws passed, have resulted in Apple having to loosen restrictions. Now, Epic will get the chance to have its store on iOS and Android.

It remains to be seen how Apple will respond, and if Epic Games will reach its target of a 2024 release window without running into more legal battles.

The State of Unreal show also revealed the first in-engine look at Amy Hennig’s ‘Marvel 1943: Rose of Hydra,’ along with some new games and improvements to Unreal Engine 5.