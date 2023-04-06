EPOS Changing The Game For Office Comms

Renowned premium audio and video brand EPOS have announced the IMPACT 1000, which is a game-changing on-ear future-proof reality for open-space office comms. This is set to make your office day easier every day.

Key features here include ANC to make for more important conversations, without having to hear your workmate in the next booth plan out their weekend.

There’s also triple Bluetooth connectivity so you can stay connected to three devices at the same time to enable movement around your space while on an important call.

Then, you get machine learning aimed to reduce brain fatigue, that scan user-environments at 32,000 times per second to make sure you’re only getting the sounds you need at the time.

These will be available from June, at Aussie dollars $485.