Epson Expands UST Projector Range

Epson are expanding its range of ultra short throw (UST) projectors with the new Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS650 Ultra Short Throw 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Streaming Laser Projector, using 3-Chip 3LCD technology to boost brightness and colouring.

Equipped with built in sound from Yamaha, this projector was designed exclusively for Epson, with a 2.1 virtual surround system providing an immersive sound experience. Engineers also designed a new metal grille that covers the speakers, with next to no distortion.

An eARC HDMI port has been added for easy switching from built in speakers to other external AV receivers or soundbars, just by using the remote control.

The projector has smart TV capabilities, allowing for easy streaming from Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube and more. Users can also stream live TV and search via Google Assistant, which has been built in.

See below some additional features:

– Placing the projector close to the wall allows users to enjoy 4K PRO-UHD images up to 120 inches. Designed for the Living Room – True 3-Chip 3LCD technology delivers 3,600 lumens of colour and white brightness for clear, colorful images.

– 4K PRO-UHD uses advanced pixel-shifting technology & image processing to deliver detail and clarity without sacrificing picture brightness. Easy Setup – Available for both iOS and Android devices, the Epson Setting Assistant app allows the easy set up of the projector and the adjusting of the display size in seconds.

– Watch streaming channels, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, live TV with apps like YouTube TV using the latest Android TV interface and a remote. More streaming services are also available as well as voice search with built-in Google Assistant. Built-In Sound by Yamaha – Built-in 2.1 virtual surround system designed by Yamaha exclusively for Epson for an immersive sound performance with presets for TV, Sports, Movies, and Music. Users can connect a smartphone via Bluetooth to use as a standalone speaker.

– Engineered with sound and performance in mind, featuring a modern exterior with a metallic speaker grille for enhanced acoustics. Single-Cable Solution for Audio – One of the updated HDMI ports includes eARC support to transmit audio formats like Dolby Atmos or DTS to compatible AV receivers or soundbars. Easily switchable between the built-in speakers and other external audio devices.

– Available and sold separately in two sizes, 100 inch and 120 inch, engineered to redirect up to 90% of ambient light increasing contrast and producing a crisp picture. Service and Support – Two year limited warranty; two business day replacement with free shipping.

Pricing and availability has yet to be announced, but it’s expected within the next few months.

Product Manager at Epson, Fernando Tamashiro said “As the demand for ultra short-throw projectors continues to grow, Epson is expanding our best-selling lineup for big-screen entertainment to meet a wider range of viewing needs with the EpiqVision Ultra LS650 Smart Streaming Laser Projector. While the Epson EpiqVision LS800 continues to hold its position as our top ultra short throw projector with the shortest throw ratio in our lineup, the new LS650 is our newest 4K PRO-UHD model, capable of supporting high content resolution and is intended to redefine traditional gaming and movie watching.”