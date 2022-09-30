Epson Unveil Short-Throw Projector With 4,000 Lumens And 150-Inch Display

Japanese Electronics Manufacturer Epson has announced its latest home entertainment solution – the EpiqVision Ultra LS800 Laser Projector.

Fully named, the Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 4K PRO-UHD Ultra Short-Throw 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Streaming Laser Projector, the new projector makes use of next generation, ultra-short throw technology that delivers a true premium 4K HDR viewing experience displayed up to 150-inches, maintaining sharp, detailed and colourful imagery in almost any environment.

The projector is fitted with an advanced ultra-short throw lens and 4K PRO-UHD 3-chip 3LCD technology which is capable of projecting 4,000 lumens of white and colour brightness for and ultra-realistic and detailed picture in both bright and dark environments.

“Streaming live sports games with an epic, larger-than-life picture from the comfort of your home is the next big thing to being physically at a game,” said Fernando Tamashiro, product manager, Epson America, Inc.

“The EpiqVision Ultra LS800 Laser Projector brings an astounding viewing experience with complete content immersion, while only needing to be placed inches from the wall. With a display size up to 150-inches, avid sports fans, gamers, and movie enthusiasts will feel like they are part of all the action.”

Epson’s new projector features a Yamaha built 2.1 channel virtual surround sound system, solidifying it as a comprehensive home cinema solution, alongside it’s 60Hz refresh rate and 4K HDR picture.

The equipped HDMI input makes it an ideal gaming solution, boosting refresh rates up to 120Hz on a 1080p picture, for massive big screen immersion.

Finally, the EpiqVision Ultra LS800 features the latest Android TV interface with built-in Google assistant for voice search, and a simple-to-use remote for easy navigation and smart streaming.

The Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 4K PRO-UHD Ultra Short-Throw 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Streaming Laser Projector is available for $3,499 USD, (~A$5,379.97) with a two-year warranty and two-business day full unit replacement with free shipping. Australian pricing and availability is yet to be announced.