Epson’s New Projector Is Brighter And More Vibrant Than Ever

Epson’s new CH-TW5750 projector has been unveiled, boasting true colour reproduction, smart features, high brightness, and two different three-year warranties.

The projector supports six-channel colour adjustment (for personlised colour temperature and saturation adjustments), a 10bit colour depth, and a DUV value approaching 0 for vibrant colours.

It has three pieces of 0.61-inch polysilicon active matrix chips, has a 1,080p resolution, and a brightness of 2,700 lumens under ISO standards. This means it provides bright, vivid images even in well-lit environments.

It’s also equipped with 3LCD display technology, as well as Epson’s self-developed C2FINE (Crystal Clear Fine Technology) for clear, natural-looking pictures, featuring no speckles or rainbow artifacts.

The projector also has support for 1.2x optical zoom, as well as a 35,000:1 high dynamic contrast ratio.

Additionally, it’s equipped with the Android 11.0 operating system, and comes with 64GB storage, supporting AI voice functions and Tencent Aurora TV OS. This provides a user-friendly interface.

It features a sleep mode which will automatically power down the device after certain periods of inactivity, as well as a time magnifying glass function.

The design is sleek with a brush metal lens protection module. This protects and adds to the aesthetic.

There’s also a smart remote control for easy navigation and operation. Not to mention it boasts a long light source life of 7,500 hours in ECO mode, which is up to six years and seven months of usage for three hours a day.

For this projector, Epson is offering a three-year whole machine warranty and a three-year light source warranty.

The projector is currently priced at 4299 yuan (approx. A$917). Australian availability is yet to be confirmed.

In related news, after a break that lasted over two years, JVC has debuted four new projectors, the DLA-NZ900, DLA-RS4200, DLA-NZ800 and DLA-RS3200.

All four models have third-generation D-ILA optical systems. Australian pricing and availability have yet to be declared.

Hisense has also revealed its first ultra-short throw (UST) projector of 2024, the PX3-PRO Laser Cinema Projector, which will be released in Q3.

And finally, on March 18, preorders for LG’s CineBeam Q projector were available.

The global launch started in South Korea, and began rolling out to other markets, including Australia, the US, Canada, Germany, Spain, France, the UK, several countries in Asia, and the Gulf Region in April.

LG’s CineBeam Q projector is currently available in Australia for A$2,499 from the official LG Australia website.