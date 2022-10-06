Everything We Know About Microsoft’s Surface Studio 3

Microsoft is set to launch the Surface Studio 3, a new iteration of it’s all-in-one desktop PC that was originally released in 2016.

Specs of the new device, which may be called the Surface Studio 2+, have been leaked by Microsoft insider Zac Bowden, which show a major jump in performance over the old Studio 2.

According to Bowden, the processor will be upgraded to an Intel Core i7-11370H, whilst the graphics card will be boosted to an Nvidia RTX 3060. The previous model, which was launched four years ago, sported a 7th Gen Intel chip and an Nvidia GTX 1070.

The processor is an interesting choice, seeing as 12th gen Intel processors are widely available and 13th Gen processors are on the horizon. That being said, the performance will be plenty for the devices target audience – creative professionals.

In addition, it’s said to feature up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

Ports have also been revamped, with three Thunderbolt 4 inputs replacing the SD card reader, whilst USB-A ports have been dropped to two.

Whilst the internals have been majorly overhauled, the external design looks rather the same.

Windows Central spotted an FCC report with a leaked image of the new device, which shows the same chunky bezel, making it look rather outdated.

What does thankfully remain as well is the built-in hinge that allows the monitor to be pushed back and drawn on like a tablet, making it perfect for creatives once again.

Currently there is no information in terms of price, but as pointed out by Trusted Reviews, Microsoft tends to keep pricing structure the same with new generations.

In Australia, the Surface Studio 2 costs $7,499, so by that trend, it may stay around the same price. However until Microsoft announce that formally, there is no way of knowing.