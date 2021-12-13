Exciting Samsung 4K And 8K TVs Via LG CES Reveal

We’ve got it on good word that Samsung is set to use CES 2022 to tell us all about new 8K MiniLED, 4K OLED and 4K MiniLED TVs, to be available in Australian stores by next April, dependent on panels from LG Electronics.

The range will consist of models using LG OLED panels, while their premium range will consist of 8K MiniLED TVs branded Neo QLED.

Samsung’s MicroLED TVs, along with LG’s OLED TVs, are still seen as the best TVs in the market, followed by units from Sharp and TCL.

Hisense, who are still trying to tidy up a $3.7M scandal at their local subsidiary, are facing new engine problems, with the Chinese Company’s proprietary Hi-View Engine Pro struggling to manage smart TV processes. LG’s Web OS and Google’s Android and Google TV don’t have the same issues.

Samsung Electronics’ smart operating system (OS) Tizen is a Linux-based, open-sourced web OS, open to everyone, and supports a range of devices including TVs, mobile devices, home appliances and signage. Unlike the Hisense offering it’s seen as extremely stable.

In the 4K market, Samsung is set to sell 3840×2140 OLED TVs, which will be the South Korean’s second tier premium TV offering.

These TVs will feature QD (quantum dot)-OLED manufactured by Samsung Display and W (white)-OLED made by LG Display, according to South Korean sources.

LG Display’s W-OLED can reach 8K resolution, but Samsung is considering only supporting this tech up to 4K resolution for its OLED TV offering. This is because Samsung wants to position their Neo QLED brand as the premium TV range.

The third range will consist of 4K Neo QLED TVs, which will use MiniLED technology.

Samsung is aiming to sell 3 million units of 8K and 8K Neo QLED TVs.

Insiders claim the business is planning to sell 500,000 units of 4K OLED TV that use QD-OLED panel from Samsung Display.

They are also planning to sell 1.5M units of 4K OLED TV that uses Q-OLED panel from LG Display.

According to ELAC, Samsung is currently in talks with LG Display to obtain 2 million units of W-OLED panels in the next year.

At this stage, Samsung is planning to only obtain W-OLED panels from LG Display for 2022 and 2023 production.

From 2024, the Company plans to only use QD-OLED panels manufactured by Samsung Display.

This could be subject to change if Samsung OLED TVs prove popular and the business needs to get more OLED panels.

Samsung is expected to ship mid-1 million units of Neo QLED TVs this year, which is less than analyst firm TrendForce’ s forecast in September of more than 2 million.

Samsung is also planning to obtain 4 million units of LCD panels from LG Display next year, which will be five times the amount that it bought from the panel maker this year.