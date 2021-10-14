Exclusive: Acer’s ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs

Any 3D animators feeling left out, prepare for a virtual hug, because Acer have been thinking of you, going as far as designing the ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs specifically for you.

The ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition is the debut model and official release of SpatialLabs technology by Acer. While the company announced the new tech earlier this year, this is the first model in production that complements the existing ConceptD creator line.

When I was first told to expect the device to review, I didn’t think much, as it’s an Acer PC, a brand I’m familiar with but never purchased as a customer.

After receiving it, though, I must confess that even as a staunch Apple user, my interest was piqued.

It has a futuristic name – ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs – and is easy on the eyes. All white, unlike the usual boring black or grey laptops. The best part is the keypads are very wide.

It also comes pre-loaded with a bunch of software set to make your design life easier. It was engineered especially for CAD designers, architects and interior designers.

It’s compatible with 3D design software such as Maya, Blender and Unreal Engine.

This solution can be used for a range of creator applications including CAD design, 3D animation, software development experiences, product design and industrial design.

As for weight, this is a heavy piece of machinery compared to slimmer laptops. It feels like a portable desktop.

The top part stretches all the way down, making it easy for pencil usage or artwork of sorts.

You could easily mistake the ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs to be a laptop for gamers because of its sturdy look and feel. But this is more for software engineers and designers alike.

I did try to muck around with the design software that comes pre-loaded. It opens automatically when you hover over to the Spatial Labs icon. But it was too high-tech for me. There were so many cool things popping up from that section, I couldn’t keep pace.

Although I’m a designer myself, my usual go-to is the software from Adobe Creative Suite and Canva, but here I found the pre-loaded designing software needed some getting used to.

The good news is Acer is going to fix this by releasing a range of tutorials and support materials when the product launches in Australia sometime in Q1 next year.

There’s also the pre-built video editing software I discovered by chance. It’s like Premier Pro except there are no monthly fees. Hurrah!

This feature would be ideal for podcasters or filmmakers. Also, if you’re a budding writer attempting your first novel, this device could be one for you. The wide keypads are ideal to space your fingers and tap away on your next bestseller.

On the software, the ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs comes pre-installed with the Windows 11.

Setting up this PC was easy, too. Just switch it on and you’re good to go.

The Cons

• It’s quite hard to get the device to go back or even shut down once you’ve pressed a wrong button.

• As I accidentally got to the camera section and didn’t know how to go back to where all the fun is, there didn’t seem an option to just cancel things, like an X button at the top left-hand corner on most laptops. In the end, I had to shut the device down before I could give it another go.

• In other words, this device is not for the faint hearted –especially if you’re a tech newbie who only wants a machine to do the basics, like send emails and check social media.

• This device is strictly for pro designers.

The pros

• SpatialLabs empowers creators with the ability to see their projects come to life in real-time. Combining eye-tracking cameras, a stereoscopic 3D display, real-time rendering, and AI technologies, it’s an entirely new stereoscopic 3D visualisation experience.

• Ready right out of the box, SpatialLabs offers a variety of applications, such as SpatialLabs Model Viewer, to provide improved immersion into not only your 3D designs, but a better sense of space and enhanced workflows.

• See all the movements, background and lighting changes along the surfaces of static and animated models in a full 3D environment that pops right out of your screen.

• Supporting all major file formats from popular 3D software such as Blender, Autodesk 3DS Max, Fusion 360 and more, you’ll enjoy a full stereoscopic 3D experience with look-around viewing for all your designs in the SpatialLabs Model Viewer. Make use of an extra screen to edit in Maya and Blender your 3D models and scenes in 2D on an external display while viewing them side-by-side in real-time stereoscopic 3D on the device’s specialised display.

• SpatialLabs supports Unreal Engine through Acer XR Runtime, where developers can create and tailor projects for unique SpatialLabs experiences. With this, developers will be able to create content for use cases such as museums, showrooms, medical or education that can be viewed and interacted with in stereoscopic 3D.

• And oh yes, this device is best used with a mouse! The ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs will be priced at $7099 in Australia. The name of participating retailers selling the device will be revealed in due course.