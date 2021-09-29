Exclusive: Electric Ducati Scooters Race Into Australia

With electric scooters getting more tech-oriented, it’s great to see a respected motorcycle brand like Ducati delivering prestige and know-how into the market.

Just days after Harley Davidson announced a new electric bike, we can exclusively reveal Sydney-based distributers IQU Group are bringing in slick Ducati Urban e-Mobility PRO-1 EVO electric scooters to take on Chinese brands such as Segway and Xiaomi, sold by Chinese-run distributor Panmi.

IQU is a new distribution Company established by former Alcatel and TCL Communications senior executives Sam Skontos, Paul Lakkis and Arnaud Abad.

This is the first electric scooter in a new Ducati Urban e-Mobility range that has connected technology. The style is that of the classic Italian Ducati – sleek, smart, strong impressive lines and mudguards that make the scooter look the part.

They will initially be available at The Good Guys, Retravision and online for $899 from end September.

Described as ideal for going to work, school or taking a ride to the shops, it’s designed to be light so you can easily pack it away in a car or when on public transport. The folding system is cutting-edge.

It has 8.5″ wheels with inner air tubes, and dual brakes (rear disc and electric front), that deliver greater riding comfort, while the high-visibility front and rear LED lights enhance safety at night.

Sam Skontos says, “The IQU Vision is to bring smart devices and services to the Oceania mass market, including the Pacific Islands and New Zealand, by partnering with like-minded high quality and innovative companies that can enrich our customers’ lives and enable them to live a fulfilled and connected life.”

An app that’s available to download for the Ducati scooters allows you to perform the following functions…

• Register and access all your Ducati Urban e-Mobility products in “My Garage”

• Save your e-scooter’s parking position

• Monitor the battery charge level • Enable or disable the Cruise Control function

• Select the 3 speed limits

• Check the speed level

• Plan your route and find directions through Google Maps or iOS Maps

• Monitor the partial and total distance travelled

• Record your rides and distance travelled

• Share your rides with friends

• Switch on the lights

• Lock the vehicle when it’s left unattended

• Check the errors on the vehicle

• Receive notices on check-ups