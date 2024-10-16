EXCLUSIVE: Swann To Enter CI & Pro Market In 2025 With Advanced Wi-Fi Security Cameras

Swann Communications is set to enter the custom installer market with a new 2025, 900MHz Wi Fi security camera range, that takes the risk out of installing Chinese security cameras such as Hikvision which is banned in Australia, the USA and the UK.

The new range can be used across commercial properties and homes that want integrated security that is safe from overseas hacking.

Several custom installers who have gravitated to Chinese security cameras because they deliver higher margins and can “easily be integrated” into control systems despite the security risks have told ChannelNews that if the new Swann offering is cost effective and harnesses advanced Wi Fi they will offer it to clients.

Other security brands used by custom installers in both houses and apartments are N2N and Axis security systems.

Swann that is currently undergoing a technological revolution, in the consumer market having already launched new doorbell and camera with advanced AI, that would frighten off most intruders. including those using Flippers to access home and car security systems is set to launch the new range of security cameras in 2025.

Their new offering will integrate with home control systems such as Control 4 Savant as well as those who want to use Google or Apple Home or Amazon Alexa and Samsung Smart Things.

The added advantage is that the content streamed via a Swann security system, does not have to be stored in the cloud with Swann set to launch a new hub and local storage system.

For customers who want the best of both worlds, Swann uses AWS the Amazon Web Service cloud operation based in Sydney, as opposed to a Chinese or Asian based storage provider.

According to CEO Alex Talevski who stepped into the CEO role after nine years as Chief Technology Officer the use of AWS is “more expensive but it delivers the satisfaction of knowing that we are with a safe cloud based operator”

Currently AWS is used by banks Government departments, military in both Australia and the USA and large business with the Company stressing that all of their new Swann Pro cameras are being designed to be used by business, custom installers and organisations who want to integrate both the cameras and their backend hubs into a control system such as Control 4.

According to Talevski the Company is investing in developing cutting edge security systems for the pro market.

“Next month we will have a person dedicated to this category. They will work on the business development of the market outside of our retail operation”.

“We are also investing with the development of new AI technology for the pro market similar to what we are doing with our consumer products”.

One of the unique features of the Swann offering is the use of Wi Fi and the latest in Wi Fi technology for their cameras such as the Max Ranger.

With its MaxRanger4K system, Swann not only delivers incredible solar charging as ChannelNews found out after 6 months of using this camera that has been designed to harness the latest 900MHz Wi-Fi standard it allows them to deliver cameras that deliver crystal clear 4K vision but can also see over 600 metres.

The new Pro range will be able to capture images over 800 metres away making them ideal for industrial and commercial operations.

The ability to record clear images over long distances is because the 900MHz frequency band Swann is using delivers exceptionally long range, with the longer-wavelength, lower-frequency signals able to penetrate physical obstacles via the Wi Fi Hub.

Currently a lot of the Chinese consumer security cameras such as Eufy and TP Link support only the 2.4-, 5-, and in some cases the 6GHz frequency bands as a result you can’t connect these cameras directly to your Wi-Fi network.

With Swann’s Wi Fi hub which can connect into a router you instantly have connections between the cameras and the hub and in the future a home or business automation system.