EXCLUSIVE:First SmartHouse Magazine Written By AI Now Live

The latest issue of SmartHouse has been created using artificial we believe it’s an Australian first for a mainstream publication.

Using Microsoft’s Copilot, we put in place an input formula in an effort to get consistency across the questions we asked and the outcome.

What we got back was inconsistency across stories with the AI engine writing copy in almost the same tome and manner.

The only human generated copy was the editorial, which outlines the problems that we faced including copyright issues, and the impact that AI is going to have on the media industry as a whole.

SmartHouse Dec 23 V4 EXCLUSIVE:First SmartHouse Magazine Written By AI Now LiveIn this issue you will find review that look and sound genuine, they are not because multiple writers contributed without their knowledge, and this is going to lead to editorial abuse that the Federal Government needs to act on to not only protect the media industry but the writers, many who are freelance and depend on an income from selling their content to publishers.

In this issue we reveal JBL’s new Authentics 500 smart speaker, along with the latest Belkin wireless earbuds.

Also featured is Acer’s latest Nitro gaming notebook, Panasonics neck sound slayer, and for those who like premium coffee we reveal the new midnight blue Jura Coffee machine.

For slow coffee sippers we reveal the hot new Ember temperature control smart mugs.

For people looking for a pair of new value headphones we review the latest Wave Audio active noise cancelling headphones.

Click cover to download magazine for a whole lot more.

Screenshot 2023 12 15 121250 750x330 EXCLUSIVE:First SmartHouse Magazine Written By AI Now Live

 

 

