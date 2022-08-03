Experts Pick Worlds Best 8K TV

At the top of the premium TV market is 8K, sporting a considerable jump in picture quality and price over 4K. So which 8K TV is worth your money?

According to an assembled group of professional TV reviewers, film finishers, Hollywood video colourists, and video scientists brought into judge the Value Electronics TV shootout in New York the LG OLED88Z2PUA came out on top.

The award winning LG 8K TV which is not ranged in Australia was up against Samsung’s 85-inch QN85QN900B and Sony’s 85-inch XR-85Z9K, with the LG TV coming out on top with an average score across 14 SDR and HDR categories of 7.88 versus 7.78 for the Sony and 7.58 for the Samsung.

LG’s OLED88Z2PUA TV also came out on top in 9 of the 14 marked categories, with Sony winning in four and Samsung managing to come joint top in just one, SDR upscaling, which it tied with LG.

In Australia 4K TV’s are the most popular category and the fact that LG struggled to come out on top in the 4K shootout has been compensated by their win in the 8K shootout.

Retailers claim that there is little interest in 8K TV’s with both JB Hi Fi, Harvey Norman and The Good Guys ranging only a small number of models including TV’s from Hisense and TCL who were not participants in the 8K shootout.

Quantum Dot OLED TVs used in 4K TV’s use a Samsung panel are set to be a big winner for retailers as they are delivering a higher margin than other technology according to analysts.

The 8K TV shootout featured several TV’s rated side by side by side and marked out of 10 with contrast, brightness, colour fidelity, colour saturation and motion resolution taken into consideration.

LG’s OLED88Z2PUA came out on top in 9 of the 14 marked categories, with Sony winning in four and Samsung managing to come joint top in just one, SDR upscaling, which it tied with LG.