Facebook Releasing Two Portal Devices

Facebook has launched two new Portal video calling devices: the 10-inch portable Portal Go and the next-gen Portal+ with a 14-inch HD tilting display.

Mark Zuckerberg announced the two new devices on Facebook Live.

The Portal Go will retail for $279 AUD, and includes a 12MP camera with ultra-wide field of view, and doubles as a speaker.

The Portal+ will cost $519 and seems to basically be a larger version, sporting the same camera and speaker capabilities.

With the new devices comes Household Mode, which allows your Portal to be shared with other screens.

Screen Shot 2021 09 22 at 10.43.57 am

“Since Portal is often kept in a kitchen or living room,” Facebook reasons, “Household Mode lets you open access to the subset of your apps and contacts you want to share, giving you even more control over how you and the other people in your household interact with Portal.”

The new devices will begin shipping on October 19.

